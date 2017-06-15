The South African home from your dreams

This project saw an extensive addition and alterations being done to an existing house. Internal re-planning made the spaces more functional and pleasant to occupy.

A new roof structure extends over the main façade and softens the building’s silhouette against the sky, and renders the home more approachable from the street.

The various parts of the house were treated differently in terms of height, scale and colour in order to create a hierarchy and lend a more human scale to the composition. Large fenced timber decks link the inside and outside through generous openings that expose the inhabitants to an endless ocean horizon.