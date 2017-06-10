7 ways to save money in the bathroom

Certain parts of South Africa are experiencing dry spells, which means we need to do what we can to save water. But regardless of whether it’s raining or not, we all need to pinch a penny here and there to save money, and the bathroom turns out to be one the best rooms in your house to do it.
Let’s see how your toiletries, bath products and water usage can stop gobbling up your budget.
Sounds pretty simple – that’s because it is. Don’t run your towels through the washer after every dry-off session; hang them up instead and include them with your weekly laundry to save more water.
Obviously this also depends on special circumstances, as we are not telling you to leave a dirty towel hanging in your bathroom!
Everybody uses toilet paper, but not everyone knows how to use it sparingly.
First of all: buy in bulk. Secondly: it only takes a few sheets to do the job, and using big wads basically means you’re flushing money down the toilet. Minimise your usage!
Purchasing hand soap in large containers and then re-filling those smaller dispensers when empty is definitely cheaper than tossing an empty container and buying a new one.
Buy a big jug and you’ll easily have a year’s worth of hand soap in your bathroom.
That sink plug is there for a reason. Instead of letting the water run while brushing your teeth, shaving or washing your face, plug the drain, allow enough water run so that your needs are met by the water in the basin, and do your thing.
Letting the faucet run while brushing teeth or doing similar tasks means you are wasting a substantial amount of water.
Thanks to clever inventors, we can now purchase both water-conserving faucets and shower heads. Low-flow shower heads work by mixing air with the water and forcing it through tiny apertures, meaning you still get wet with only much less water.
Did you know the average shower sends about 6 litres of water down the drain per minute? And did you also know there’s no need to leave the shower running while you shampoo your hair or soap up?
homify hint: Leave a bucket under your shower head and use the collected water to flush your toilet and/or wet your garden.
A leaking toilet, sink and tub can very quickly turn into a very expensive water bill. Check your bathroom (and kitchen) for leaks on a regular basis.
Should you notice one, shut the water off to where the leak is happening immediately and have it repaired as soon as possible.
