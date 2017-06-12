DIY: how to do your own tiles (super easy!)

You're looking for a fun DIY project or you simply want to cut costs. It's also about time that your bathroom or kitchen received a little renovation.
You've come to the right place! Today at homify, we are going to teach you how you can tile your own home in a very easy and very effective way.
Your home will look like it's been decorated and designed by expert professionals once you're done!
Preparation is key to tiling. You don't want to just forge ahead and end up with a mishap.
To start, make sure that the surface that you want to tile is clean and devoid of any dirt or moisture. If there was wallpaper, tiling or any other materials there before, make sure they are all completely removed and that you have a smooth, clean surface to work with.
You need to measure the wall or floor that you are tiling and figure out the exact square metres that you are working with. Maths is very important in this part of the process!
Once you've measured your wall, you can figure out the amount of tiles that you'll need, depending on their size. You'll then be able to work out the datum line and mark it. A datum line is a reference point, which will help you when you're measuring.
This is probably the most fun part of the entire process! There are so many styles, shapes, colours and patterns when it comes to tiles that you can truly afford to be creative. Don't miss this opportunity. It's a chance to really breathe new life into the home.
Make sure that the tiles that you choose work in harmony with the rest of the environment in terms of colours, decor and design.
Now that you have chosen your tiles you can do some final measurements, working out how many tiles you'll need for the space. Ask for some assistance at the tile supplier as they'll be able to assist if tiles need to be cut to fit into any oddly shaped corners.
Then you should be ready to begin!
You want a strong adhesive paste that will ensure your tiles stick to the walls and remain there for many years to come! You also want the job to look professional.
Mix your adhesive carefully and thoroughly.
Before you start sticking, you may want to lay down the tiles first to make sure that they fit accordingly.
Take your time, applying the adhesive paste or cement and then the tiles. You want each tile to be straight and even. You may want to ask your family and friends to assist!
You may want to include tile spacers between each tile, making sure that they are evenly separated.
If the tiling is for your floor, ensure that there is enough drainage so that water won't gather on the tile surface.
Enjoy the beauty and elegance that comes with your new tiling!
