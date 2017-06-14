5 Cape Town homes for your inspiration

Today’s homify 360° discovery is a bit different from what we usually do – instead of focusing on one single project, we’ll be taking a look at various designs, spaces and structures created by Cape Town professionals Tillmanecke:Architecture, to give you an idea of what this expert team is capable of.
From parking spaces and bedrooms to garden terraces and kitchens, let’s take a look at some projects to be found in their stunning portfolio…
What could be more perfect for some al fresco dining and socialising?
We just love the posh style of this master bedroom. The floral wallpaper, the classic look of the bedside tables and –lamps, that elegant sofa in front of the window…
The wonderful thing about this open-riser staircase? It presents additional space for some more furniture and/or décor opportunities!
How simple yet practical is this one-wall kitchen layout, which presents ample leftover space for a dining area?
Plan to serve that meal with a breathtaking view in the background? This dining room that opens up onto a scenic terrace is the perfect spot for that!
