Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 Cape Town homes for your inspiration

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Random residential project photos, Till Manecke:Architect Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify 360° discovery is a bit different from what we usually do – instead of focusing on one single project, we’ll be taking a look at various designs, spaces and structures created by Cape Town professionals Tillmanecke:Architecture, to give you an idea of what this expert team is capable of.

From parking spaces and bedrooms to garden terraces and kitchens, let’s take a look at some projects to be found in their stunning portfolio…

Parking intervention on heritage house

parking intervention on heritage house Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style houses
Till Manecke:Architect

parking intervention on heritage house

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

A garden court

garden court Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style houses
Till Manecke:Architect

garden court

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

What could be more perfect for some al fresco dining and socialising?

A striking bedroom

bedroom Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style bedroom
Till Manecke:Architect

bedroom

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

We just love the posh style of this master bedroom. The floral wallpaper, the classic look of the bedside tables and –lamps, that elegant sofa in front of the window…

A staircase

staircase Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Till Manecke:Architect

staircase

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

The wonderful thing about this open-riser staircase? It presents additional space for some more furniture and/or décor opportunities!

A kitchen

kitchen Till Manecke:Architect Kitchen
Till Manecke:Architect

kitchen

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

How simple yet practical is this one-wall kitchen layout, which presents ample leftover space for a dining area?

A dining room terrace

dining room terrace Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style dining room
Till Manecke:Architect

dining room terrace

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

Plan to serve that meal with a breathtaking view in the background? This dining room that opens up onto a scenic terrace is the perfect spot for that! 

Since we’re in Cape Town, we might as well check out The spectacular cliff house in Cape Town.

11 smart small kitchen designs
Which of these designs inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks