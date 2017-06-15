Your browser is out-of-date.

9 South African kitchens to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Serfontein, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
The kitchen is the heart and soul of the home and is the space where homeowners can enjoy a great meal with family and friends. The South African kitchen is a space where inspirational conversation about politics, weather and of course food can be enjoyed and these 9 awesome kitchens are essential to see before your own home upgrade.

1. Sleek

Extentions and Renovations, DG Construction DG Construction Modern kitchen
DG Construction

Extentions and Renovations

DG Construction
DG Construction
DG Construction

The neutral colour scheme of this kitchen is sleek and stylish, and with the modern appliances its perfectly minimalist too.

2. Luxurious element

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House Naidoo

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

The lovely lighting featured in this kitchen along with the wood detail makes this kitchen an awesome decor choice.

3. Eclectic

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Opt for some quirky and eclectic design choices to liven up your kitchen.

4. Vibrant colour

LC Interiors, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Modern kitchen
Capital Kitchens cc

LC Interiors

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

If you like the idea of a vibrant and vivacious kitchen with a gorgeous colour, then this red table and stunning illumination is the perfect choice to enhance the sensational design.

5. Informal seating

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Modern kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

A spacious kitchen for a growing family can always do with informal seating to grab those quick meals before work.

6. So much storage

Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

There are never enough cupboards in a kitchen, and this fascinating design is a stunning choice to make use of your spacious kitchen.

7. Darker hues

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern kitchen
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

Decorate your fabulous kitchen in a darker hue for that home with an air of mystery.

8. Rustic

House Serfontein, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
Muse Architects

House Serfontein

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

Or opt for something more rustic with this shabby chic design.

9. Wood

Kitchen JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Grey Kitchen contemporary rustic,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet,kitchen cabinet
JSD Interiors

Kitchen

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Incorporate a sturdy wooden counter in your farmstyle kitchen and you will always have enough place to knead a loaf or two. Have a look at these 12 kitchen styles—which one is for you?

​Jou eie swembad in ‘n paar stappe
Which of these 9 kitchens do you adore?

