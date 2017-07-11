Your browser is out-of-date.

Gardening: 8 gardens you can build in one weekend

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
SmogShoppe, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
Gardening is fun, easy and a great way to enjoy the weekend outdoors. 

Not many people realise that garden design is just as important as interior décor – after all, a beautiful garden can go a long way in not only adding interest to your yard and boosting curb appeal, but also putting your neighbour’s garden to shame! 

And the fun really starts once you begin thinking of hosting a little get-together outside, with that perfect garden of yours playing the role of the ideal venue. 

Let’s take a look at 12 ideas which you can use to freshen up your garden space.

1. Build a boma that’s perfect for those fireside get-togethers.

Lodge Gregory homify Modern Garden boma,fire pit,fire basket,landscaping,farm living
homify

Lodge Gregory

homify
homify
homify

2. A freestanding pergola can turn a tiny patio into a gorgeous outdoor room.

Un JARDIN DESIGN chez soi , E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille Modern Garden
E/P ESPACE DESIGN—Emilie Peyrille

E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille
E/P ESPACE DESIGN—Emilie Peyrille
E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille

3. Crushed brick or gravel is a low-maintenance (and cheaper) paving option for your outdoor space.

สวน ม. วิลล่า อะคาเดีย ศรีนครินทร์, Dear_landscape Dear_landscape Rustic style garden Ceramic Pink
Dear_landscape

Dear_landscape
Dear_landscape
Dear_landscape

4. Opt for artificial grass / turf to ensure an evergreen yard—perfect for saving water!

After Unreal Lawns
Unreal Lawns

After

Unreal Lawns
Unreal Lawns
Unreal Lawns

5. Adding pots is a great way to bring in colour and versatility.

Sansevieria laurentii is a charming house plant that adds architectural elegance to a room. Perfect Plants Ltd Interior landscaping Natural Fibre Green sansevieria,house plant,interior design,decor,plant,health,good for you,houseplant,laurentii,evergreen
Perfect Plants Ltd

Sansevieria laurentii is a charming house plant that adds architectural elegance to a room.

Perfect Plants Ltd
Perfect Plants Ltd
Perfect Plants Ltd

6. Go with a diverse range of plants that bloom at different times so ornamental leaves will be visible all season long.

Prairie Style Front Garden Young Landscape Design Studio Modern Garden hardy ground covers,grey plants,colour contrast,grasses,waterwise,frost hardy
Young Landscape Design Studio

Prairie Style Front Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

7. Garden lights are not only pretty, they also keep your garden safe after hours.

CO-DE GREEN Model Garden, CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～ CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～
CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～

CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～
CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～
CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～

8. Plant lavender for a burst of colour and some relaxing aroma – it also repels fleas, flies and mosquitoes.

Lavender and roses Roger Webster Garden Design Modern Garden
Roger Webster Garden Design

Lavender and roses

Roger Webster Garden Design
Roger Webster Garden Design
Roger Webster Garden Design

9. Create a picture-perfect walkway with some decorative stones or coloured tiles.

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern Garden pergola,sleepers,winding path
Yorkshire Gardens

Modern Garden with a rustic twist

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

10. A green wall is the perfect option if you’re running out of ground space in your garden.

SmogShoppe, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket

SmogShoppe

Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket

11. Grow your own vegetables to improve your health and make your garden more unique than your neighbour's.

Somerset Farmhouse - Vegetable garden - View 2 Laurence Maunder Garden Design & Consultancy Patios
Laurence Maunder Garden Design &amp; Consultancy

Somerset Farmhouse—Vegetable garden—View 2

Laurence Maunder Garden Design & Consultancy
Laurence Maunder Garden Design &amp; Consultancy
Laurence Maunder Garden Design & Consultancy

12. Add a pond – it’ll add character to your garden, plus lure in some wildlife.

Patiotuin Sittard, Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Modern Garden
Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs

Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs
Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs
Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs

Sound good? Let's investigate further with Gardening: 7 DIY ways to attract more wildlife (the good type!).

Which ideas will you be copying for your garden?

