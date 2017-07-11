Gardening: 8 gardens you can build in one weekend

Gardening is fun, easy and a great way to enjoy the weekend outdoors.

Not many people realise that garden design is just as important as interior décor – after all, a beautiful garden can go a long way in not only adding interest to your yard and boosting curb appeal, but also putting your neighbour’s garden to shame!

And the fun really starts once you begin thinking of hosting a little get-together outside, with that perfect garden of yours playing the role of the ideal venue.

Let’s take a look at 12 ideas which you can use to freshen up your garden space.