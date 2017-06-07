9 ways to style up your walls

When it comes to styling up a room, a lot of us tend to focus on furniture and décor, missing one of the most important elements that are staring us right in the face – the walls! And more often than not, a lot of us seem to be content with splashing a nice colour onto the wall and then moving on. Nothing wrong with that, but don’t you wish that there were more opportunities when it came to making those walls of your living room (or bedroom or hallway or kitchen… ) look better?

Let’s take a look at what some of our options are…