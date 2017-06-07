Your browser is out-of-date.

9 ways to style up your walls

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Living Room, Pixers Pixers Living room Multicolored
When it comes to styling up a room, a lot of us tend to focus on furniture and décor, missing one of the most important elements that are staring us right in the face – the walls! And more often than not, a lot of us seem to be content with splashing a nice colour onto the wall and then moving on. Nothing wrong with that, but don’t you wish that there were more opportunities when it came to making those walls of your living room (or bedroom or hallway or kitchen… ) look better?

Let’s take a look at what some of our options are…

1. Printed cork or raffia

A902, ArquitectosERRE ArquitectosERRE Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ArquitectosERRE

ArquitectosERRE
ArquitectosERRE
ArquitectosERRE

Why would you not want to treat your walls to some eye-catching texture? It’s as if they’re coming to stylish life!

Beware, however, of choosing this option for a bathroom or kitchen, or any other room that tends to get a lot of moisture – those rough textures are sure to increase the chances of mould.

2. Terrific tiling

Napoli Simple Wall, Floor & Textured Tiles The London Tile Co. Walls & flooringTiles
The London Tile Co.

Napoli Simple Wall, Floor & Textured Tiles

The London Tile Co.
The London Tile Co.
The London Tile Co.

If you seek texture and pattern, tiling is a much safer option, and it can be applied to any room in your house. And let’s not forget about the endless options we can pick from: travertine, ceramic, porcelain, marble…

3. A wooden coating

Herman Miller, Herman Miller México Herman Miller México Modern dining room
Herman Miller México

Herman Miller México
Herman Miller México
Herman Miller México

Doesn’t this wooden wall coating remind you of a seaside home? But regardless of whether you live close to the beach or not, a wood-panelled wall is also a prime option when you want your walls to wow your guests.

Just be sure to treat that wooden coating to the required maintenance, such as wood cleaner and/or polisher.

4. Stunning in stone

Muster und Texturen für die Wand, fototapete.de fototapete.de Walls & flooringWallpaper
fototapete.de

fototapete.de
fototapete.de
fototapete.de

There’s a reason why stone has stuck around in the architectural world for thousands of years – it’s a classic choice! Lasting, durable, high-quality, versatile designs – if these are keywords you want your wall designs to flaunt, then consider adding a stone-clad focal wall to immediately enhance your interior style.

5. A magnificent mural

Mountains and haze Pixers Living room Multicolored mountains,haze,wall mural,forest,wallpaper
Pixers

Mountains and haze

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Wall murals are certainly not to be found in every home, which makes this option quite a unique choice. Besides, isn’t the idea of a spectacular wall to put your neighbours and friends’ interior styles to shame?

6. Some sconces

Entrance Hallway Roselind Wilson Design Corridor, hallway & stairs Seating hallway,entrance hallway,chaise,chair,carpet,walll light,art,wall art,luxury
Roselind Wilson Design

Entrance Hallway

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Even the smallest nook or entryway can be dressed up with a stylish wall sconce, and this option also adds to your home’s layered lighting.

7. Wall decals

Traditional Spanish Tile Decals, MOONWALLSTICKERS.COM MOONWALLSTICKERS.COM
MOONWALLSTICKERS.COM

MOONWALLSTICKERS.COM
MOONWALLSTICKERS.COM
MOONWALLSTICKERS.COM

Removable wall graphics are not only for kids’ rooms anymore; they can style up any interior space, regardless of the style. Want your kitchen backsplash, for example, to flaunt a tiled look? Wall decals are much quicker to apply and remove!

8. Wallpaper that wows

Bold & Noble South Downs Wallpaper in Heron Grey Bold & Noble Walls & flooringWallpaper
Bold &amp; Noble

Bold & Noble South Downs Wallpaper in Heron Grey

Bold & Noble
Bold &amp; Noble
Bold & Noble

The walls of your house can be brought back to life with some incredible wallpaper designs, and the end result can be as vibrant and creative (or subtle and sleek) as you desire. 

Geometric prints, gentle splashes of colour, a beautiful landscape design… there’s a perfect wallpaper for every taste out there.

9. Good ol’ wall art

Decoração de apartamento particular, Staging Factory Staging Factory Living roomAccessories & decoration
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Hanging up a few beautifully framed prints is a tried-and-tested choice, as it not only adds a finished look to a room, but also speaks of your interior style and character.  

homify hint: Hanging some art above your sofa? To keep that piece proportionate to other elements in your room, make sure that its width spans no more than two-thirds the length of your sofa.

Struggling with which colour to paint those walls? Maybe check out The best wall-colour according to your star sign.

Which ideas will you be using to style up your walls?

