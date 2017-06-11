Your browser is out-of-date.

A Johannesburg home renovation

Leigh Leigh
Today, we are going to visit an incredible renovation project by Johannesburg architects Stena Architects. We will watch a run-down and old-fashioned home get transformed into a modern and contemporary building. 

While the building and construction hasn't actually happened yet, we will see the architectural drawings and imagine what the finished house will look like!

Nicknamed House Obby, the architects were asked to renovate the existing single-storey traditional style house into a modern double-storey home. 

The renderings show the plans for the new home, detailing how the renovation will take place in two phases. Not only will the home undergo a make-over, but it will also receive a 1000 square metre extension.

Shall we take a look?

The old home

This home is very outdated and run-down with a grey roof that is stained with age and damaged from the weather. The grey face brick is tarnished and run down. 

The look and feel of the home is very traditional but very outdated. It looks tired and worn down.

Even the garden looks like it hasn't been maintained or looked after in quite some time. The grass is brown and the weeds are overgrown.

A new home imagined

The contemporary design for the new home is incredibly beautiful! It doesn't even resemble the previous home.

The home extends over two levels while the facade features sleek grey and white tones as well as accents of stone and wood. The rustic touches create contrast and charm, enhancing the textures and tones of the modern facade.

There is plenty of space for cars with a sweeping driveway and a garages. 

The garden is now beautiful and lush, enhancing the facade.

The backyard

The back of the home spills out onto a spacious terrace and garden, extending the living areas outdoors. The modern home is very sleek and savvy.

Once again, we can see how the stone and wood beautifies the contemporary facade.

Don't you love the gorgeous swimming pool?

A connection between the interior and exterior spacs

Here we can see how large glass windows and doors allow for a seamless connection between the interior and exterior spaces. This ensures that natural light flows in through the interior, creating a light, warm and bright home. 

Stylish touches

Of course a modern home isn't complete with all of the right furniture and accessories. The designers have planned for contemporary furniture pieces for the terrace, ensuring that this space is as comfortable as it is functional.

We can only imagine what the interior spaces look like!

​7 idees oor hoe om jou huis uit te brei op ‘n klein begroting
Are you impressed with this transformation imagined?

