A Johannesburg home renovation

Today, we are going to visit an incredible renovation project by Johannesburg architects Stena Architects. We will watch a run-down and old-fashioned home get transformed into a modern and contemporary building.

While the building and construction hasn't actually happened yet, we will see the architectural drawings and imagine what the finished house will look like!

Nicknamed House Obby, the architects were asked to renovate the existing single-storey traditional style house into a modern double-storey home.

The renderings show the plans for the new home, detailing how the renovation will take place in two phases. Not only will the home undergo a make-over, but it will also receive a 1000 square metre extension.

Shall we take a look?