Style your home like your favourite movie!

Calling all movie lovers! How would you like to style your house like your favourite film? Better yet, why not style each room according to a different favourite movie of yours? Today on homify we are going to take you through a few of our favourite films and the rooms which they inspire. Maybe you'll find one of your favourites!
It is important to remember that unless you have tons of cash and a mild obsession, you'll never get your house or a specific room to look identical to its counterpart from a film. Therefore, we are here going for the essential characteristics, style or spirit of the on-screen inspirations, and you should too. You'll know it's right when you walk into the room and are reminded of the feelings the film stirs up in you when you watch it. Also, each individual will focus on different themes and objects in a film, so your own taste will still be important in this process.
Ok, let's take a look at eight great movies and the interesting living spaces they inspire!
In 1998, five years after the ever-popular Rom-Com, Sleepless in Seattle, Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks were united for the iconic film, You've Got Mail, defining the burgeoning age of electronic romance. The plot follow's a small-time book store owner, Kathleen (Ryan), who forms an electronic relationship with an anonymous man, who later turns out to be her competition (Hanks). Kathleen lives in a beautifully quaint brownstone apartment in New York, and it's interiors are well-suited to her character.
The brownstone apartment bedroom is what really caught our eye. Her lovely little haven consists of a combination of rustic and country inspired elements to make a homey resting place. You can get this look by going for old wooden cabinets, quilts, sentimental paintings, and, of course, books.
This inspiring film based on Kathryn Stockett's novel made as all aware of historical issues from a very personal perspective. The film displayed many house and their interiors, but due to the domestic element, the kitchens where of particular significance.
We saw a few different kitchen following the women who owned and those working in them. The character Elizabeth Leefolt's home is very defining of the middle class in the 1960's though, and that's where we'll land on this one. The film maker's designed Elizabeth's home to look like the houses shown in Better Homes and Gardens decorating books from the era, and the quite succeeded!
To get your 1960's kitchen, think of abundant wood (or wood-printed laminate) cabinets, linoleum flooring, vintage appliances (like a gas range), and laminate counters.
This award-winning 2009 film by Tom Ford has much more to offer than Colin Firth's and Julienne Moore's unbelievable acting or the mesmerising and moody cinematography. The protagonist of the film, George (Firth), lives in a stunning home, which is in actual fact know as the Schaffer Residence, designed by the famed architect, John Lautner in 1949. Who could forget this astonishing wood and glass building that set the tone of the movie?
Well, although the entire home was impressive, we're zoning in on the living room. Much of the room's character comes from its wooden overtones, but you can get some of its essence by incorporating Scandinavian-style sofas and chairs with soft brown leather, as well as some folkish style rugs that are not to bright or overpowering.
For more on subtle folk style in your home, take a look at: Cool Ideas To Bring Folk Style Into Your House!
The girls from Sex And The City had been the mouth piece of an entire generation of women (albeit light-heartedly), and their experiences are still relevant today. Besides the comedy and solidarity in everyday feminine experiences there was always, of course, the fashion. And who was a bigger fashion addict than Carrie Bradshaw herself? Now, in the movie she moves out of her New York apartment, but we do get a last few looks at that great wardrobe of hers.
Getting a wardrobe like Carrie's should not be too difficult. You can easily convert closet space into a wardrobe by taking off the doors and adjust drawers and railings. Just give the space a greyish-teal coat of paint and you might even feel like your getting ready for cosmos with the girls in the big NYC.
We think it's safe to say that most people felt a pang of remorse when Mr & Mrs. Smith's home gets destroyed at the end of the film. Meant to look like the perfect American home with some secrets below the surface, the film maker's sure did a great job in making it home to be coveted by all.
The bathroom in the movie was particularly bold and striking. The modern design included black and white marble tiles on the floor and walls, plentiful mirrors, and stainless steel finishes. Your best option to get this look is the marble, a bit of a luxury, bet well worth it. The rest can be added with little touches. Ogle Luxury Kitchens & Bathrooms will get you the look.
The beautiful Cobble Hill Carriage House used for filming in Eat Pray Love had been converted from a firehouse in the 1800's in Brooklyn. This lovely, rustic house had been the home of the character, Delia, in the film.
Although you cannot ascribe a certain style to the home full of various different objects and eclectic style, a colonial theme is definitely present in the dining room area. You can easily imitate this by a polished wooden table, Victorian style chairs, a Persian rug, and chandeliers. You'll get the full effect of the film if you make the space intimate with lighting, and plenty of candles at each dinner.
Who can resist the charms of Portobello Road after it starred as the beautiful background of Richard Curtis' romantic comedy, Notting Hill? The film definitely romanticised the unkempt apartment of Hugh Grant's character, William Thacker. But it is the terrace scene that caught our particular attention.
The rooftop terrace in the film is a rooftop terrace look out across the city with only a few chairs and some pot plants left to their own devices. It's still quite romantic, though, but maybe that's all sentiment. Transform your balcony into this movie space by adding some wooden and wicker chairs, and don't forget the plants. A white patio parasol will be a great addition. Now, sit back with a cup of coffee, and maybe you'll soon hear Julia Roberts rehearsing her lines with you.
Most people probably fell in love with Meryl Streep's ranch house in It's Complicated, with it's vaulted ceilings and amazing kitchen. But we also fell in love with the extensive vegetable garden she had on the ranch for all of her cooking needs.
Now, this is definitely something you can only attempt if you have the space for it, and it will take some time and maintenance for it to come into full bloom. If you got the same inspiration we did from the film, however, it will well be worth it. Section off a plot of land on good soil and which can be easily watered, and fence around it. Plan your garden carefully, with separate beddings for different groups of plants. Get some advice from a professional on what types of veggies to plant together. This can be a great long-term project!