A Super Stylish Prefab Family Home

People tend to get a bit wary when it comes to prefabricated homes. For some reason the conception exists that prefab homes are not as reliable, sturdy and durable as conventional building materials and methods. What's more, in the past prefab homes have been uniform in appearance and rarely aesthetically pleasing.
This has all changed a great deal with modern technology, though, and today we will present you with a prefab home that will surely impress all. Eiland Contractors in Italy is a leading designer of stylish and functional prefabricated homes, and we will now take a look at their Family House to see what can be achieved with prefab housing. We're sure you'll agree that this home will be a great place to live, once you get to see it up close and personal.
So, let's not waste any time and go take a look…
Set against the background of a dreamy blue sky, we are introduced to the elegant Casa Unifamiliare, a star product of Eiland. The modern and stylish appearance of the home is certainly in opposition of the uniform and bland preconception surrounding prefab houses. This home can definitely rival any contemporary.
The house consists of two flat-roofed, cubic volumes to create a ground floor home large enough for a single family. The structure is painted a modest white, to keep to a modern aesthetic. We also see some graceful wooden screens on the front porch, just to add that natural touch.
It is difficult to think that this stunning house was completed in only about three months. This was made possible by care and attention to detail, careful coordination, and professional management of the site and construction. Nothing can rival the speed and precision of prefabrication, as the respective parts of the house is simply assembled on site in a few days.
From this angle we can see the different spaces created by the structure of the building. The two white volumes have spaces cut out from it to make room for an enclosed veranda on the left, as well as an open porch wrapping around the right volume. There is also a completely open patio in the front, which hosts a outdoor dining set and comfortable weather-proof seats.
The biggest benefit of prefabricated homes is undoubtedly the precision with which the project can be executed. What's more, Eiland offers a series of products which can be customised to the client's needs and preferences, and offers design advice on several levels, including Feng Shui. In this manner you can get just the home you want in no time at all.
Now let's take a look at what the interior of the house has to offer. The bulk of the inside of the home is in a spacious, open-plan design. The flooring consist of wood, which is the primary building material of the entire structure. The polished wood flooring adds a touch of elegance sought in any home and in any style.
The walls are all white and the timber ceiling untouched, but one can imagine that every prefab home can easily be adapted to each owner's individual tastes. The furniture used here is simple and mobile, to be moved around at will and according to the inhabitants' needs.
The economic benefits of prefabricated homes cannot be ignored. At the same cost of traditional building methods, prefab homes offer a higher level of quality and comfort, as result of gradient and humidity control to maintain a perfect temperature. You'll definitely be saving on operating costs as well, as the heating and cooling in a prefab home such as this can cost you 70% less than in a traditional brick house. Sounds like a pretty good deal to us!
Here's a view of the kitchen and extending areas all the way to the porch. We really get a feeling of the light and airiness of the interior from this point of view. Beside the neutral colour palette and large, opening windows, the building materials itself seem fresh and nearly weightless. We do know, however, that technology used to construct the home ensures that the wood structure is sturdy and more than adheres to structural standards. Eiland also only makes use of environmentally friendly materials and those which support renewable energy.
The kitchen we see here has all the necessary appliance and amenities streamlined into the home's structural design. This indoor space is also conducive to plants, allowing the inhabitants to enjoy natural and sustainable living.
Lastly, we come back outside to take another look at the home's generous porch. As we can see, the porch deck consists of timber planks, a popular deck material in any type of design. This porch wraps around the contours of the right volume of the ground floor house.
In the front it extends beyond the roof overhang for a lovely sun deck. Below the shelter of the roof, we see some seats on the left side of the house where one can just relax in the shade on a lazy afternoon. In front of the sliding glass doors we also see some comfortable chairs, but this space can conveniently be closed off by large curtains, ensuring enjoyment of the outdoors and fresh air in any type of weather.
Eiland's prefab homes have the mechanical characteristic suitable to any type of terrain, even where the hydrogeological characteristics of an area rule out the use of structures made from traditional building material. Another undeniable benefit of choosing prefab above conventional buildings!
