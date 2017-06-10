If there is one thing that South Africans cannot resist, it's a beautiful patio. Here we get to enjoy our beautiful climate and stunning views. Some of us even get to host a braai and spend time with family and friends on the patio!

For others, it's a place to relax with a good book or a cup of coffee, taking in the beautiful surrounds. It may even be where you've installed your swimming pool or where you like to sun tan.

Whatever you enjoy having a patio for, there are always ways to make it look more beautiful and more appealing—as well as more functional!

This is why today at homify, we've put together 9 beautiful patios for your inspiration.