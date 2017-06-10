If there is one thing that South Africans cannot resist, it's a beautiful patio. Here we get to enjoy our beautiful climate and stunning views. Some of us even get to host a braai and spend time with family and friends on the patio!
For others, it's a place to relax with a good book or a cup of coffee, taking in the beautiful surrounds. It may even be where you've installed your swimming pool or where you like to sun tan.
Whatever you enjoy having a patio for, there are always ways to make it look more beautiful and more appealing—as well as more functional!
This is why today at homify, we've put together 9 beautiful patios for your inspiration.
This design features simple wooden furniture, well-maintained plants and a little wooden shelf for pot plants and flowers.
You don't need a lot to create a charming environment!
Opt for soft fabrics for the roof of a pergola. You can add curtains too for a more lavish and luxurious look and feel. Match with white cushions for the furniture and you'll have a clean and serene environment.
A pergola can be a wonderful addition to a patio, bringing added detail and design to the space.
Have a look at this step-by-step guide for building a pergola for inspiration!
This patio features wood throughout, creating a warm and inviting environment. However, it contrasts beautifully with the sleek and modern gas braai and the elegant table. This is a true mix of styles!
Add a pot plant or a vase of flowers to your patio for a refreshing touch. This will also keep it connected to the nature that surrounds it.
No matter how big or small your patio is, a water fountain can add charm and serenity.
Don't be afraid to add vibrancy, patterns and colours to your exterior space. A few comfortable chairs will also never go amiss!
Stone and wood work wonders for a patio area, giving it that warm, earthy and rustic touch. Integrate these materials where possible!
Use lighting to enhance the details and design of your patio, while creating ambiance and romance. Have a look at these creative outdoor lighting ideas.