9 beautiful patios for your inspiration

Leigh Leigh
homify
If there is one thing that South Africans cannot resist, it's a beautiful patio. Here we get to enjoy our beautiful climate and stunning views. Some of us even get to host a braai and spend time with family and friends on the patio!

For others, it's a place to relax with a good book or a cup of coffee, taking in the beautiful surrounds. It may even be where you've installed your swimming pool or where you like to sun tan.

Whatever you enjoy having a patio for, there are always ways to make it look more beautiful and more appealing—as well as more functional!

This is why today at homify, we've put together 9 beautiful patios for your inspiration.

1. Simple and charming

This design features simple wooden furniture, well-maintained plants and a little wooden shelf for pot plants and flowers.

You don't need a lot to create a charming environment!

2. A luxurious look

Opt for soft fabrics for the roof of a pergola. You can add curtains too for a more lavish and luxurious look and feel. Match with white cushions for the furniture and you'll have a clean and serene environment.

3. The pergola

A pergola can be a wonderful addition to a patio, bringing added detail and design to the space. 

Have a look at this step-by-step guide for building a pergola for inspiration!

4. Contemporary meets rustic

This patio features wood throughout, creating a warm and inviting environment. However, it contrasts beautifully with the sleek and modern gas braai and the elegant table. This is a true mix of styles!

5. A touch of greenery

Add a pot plant or a vase of flowers to your patio for a refreshing touch. This will also keep it connected to the nature that surrounds it.

6. A water fountain

Water zone Studio Earthbox Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Studio Earthbox

Water zone

No matter how big or small your patio is, a water fountain can add charm and serenity.

7. A splash of colour

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Don't be afraid to add vibrancy, patterns and colours to your exterior space. A few comfortable chairs will also never go amiss!

8. Natural materials

Stone and wood work wonders for a patio area, giving it that warm, earthy and rustic touch. Integrate these materials where possible!

9. Lighting

Showroom Reforma 615, Vieyra Arquitectos Vieyra Arquitectos Modern Garden
Vieyra Arquitectos

Use lighting to enhance the details and design of your patio, while creating ambiance and romance. Have a look at these creative outdoor lighting ideas.

​The Cape Town house of your dreams
Which patio is your favourite?

