11 common home disasters and how to avoid them

Our homes are sacred spaces. They are havens, where we can to spend time with family and friends, relax, recover and feel rejuvenated for every day life. It's where memories are made and meals are shared. Homes are spaces of love and security and warmth.

Yet, all of us are at risk of a home disaster. Whether it's a fire or a burglary, we do need to be careful and wary of the dangers that lurk. This is the first step in ensuring that we are prepared and ready so that we can avoid these disasters.

We've put together 11 common home disasters today, with a few tips and tricks on how to avoid them.

Let's take a look…