11 common home disasters and how to avoid them

Our homes are sacred spaces. They are havens, where we can to spend time with family and friends, relax, recover and feel rejuvenated for every day life. It's where memories are made and meals are shared. Homes are spaces of love and security and warmth.
Yet, all of us are at risk of a home disaster. Whether it's a fire or a burglary, we do need to be careful and wary of the dangers that lurk. This is the first step in ensuring that we are prepared and ready so that we can avoid these disasters.
We've put together 11 common home disasters today, with a few tips and tricks on how to avoid them.
Let's take a look…
In America, studies show that there is a kitchen fire every 3.5 minutes.
The kitchen is a place where you have to exercise extreme safety and precaution. Don't leave anything cooking, boiling or baking unless you are keeping an eye on it. Don't leave hot oil in the pan and make sure when you are done cooking, that you turn all electrical appliances off.
It's also a good idea to get your kitchen appliances checked every few years.
In South Africa, home burglaries are unfortunately very common and give leave us feeling fearful and anxious. It's a horrible feeling to know that someone has been through your home or has stolen your valuables.
Make sure that your home is locked up when you are not there, including the windows and the upper levels. If you're going away for a few days, ask a neighbour to keep an eye on your home.
Another worry that South Africans have is being robbed while they are in their homes. This is a terrible crime that can tarnish how we feel about our homes forever.
Keep panic buttons in every room of the house. You may also want to invest in a home alarm that you can arm while you and your family are sleeping.
No one should feel afraid in their very own home!
In a kitchen, accidents can happen—especially if we have children. They can end up pulling on the cord for the kettle or getting into the knife drawer.
Make sure that you child-proof this area of the home and keep an eye on the kids while they are in this space.
While we at homify believe in fresh air and sunlight, having large and open windows can be hazard. If we don't close them and it rains, the water can ruin our furniture and floors. The extreme sunlight beating in through the large glass windows can also damage items in our homes.
You may want to invest in some light curtains or blinds and make sure that the windows are closed when you aren't at home.
If your home is made up of several floors, make sure that the levels are safe and no one is at risk of falling of the mezzanine level or toppling over a balcony.
Stairs, which bring a gorgeous and functional element to any home, can also be dangerous. Make sure that you have a railing that runs alongside it for people to grip while they move up and down it. You don't want anyone to slip!
House fires are devastating but they can be avoided. Keep a fire extinguisher or two in your home and install smoke alarms if possible. If you notice any strange smells or electrical faults, make sure to get them checked out immediately.
You should also speak to your family about what to do in case of a fire. They'll need to vacate the home straight away via a safe route.
If you want to install smoke alarms in the home, make sure to check that they are working every so often.
In South Africa, power outages can occur quite regularly. You can opt for a generator and make sure that you have solar-powered lanterns handy. You can also invest in a gas stove.
Another option is to do it the old-fashioned way and burn candles for light.
Just make sure that when the lights come back on, you blow them all out!
A disorganized and cluttered home makes for a tricky environment. If there is an emergency and you have items all over the floor and furniture in the way, it can be a complete hindrance. You also want to be able to find emergency contacts, emergency kits and even car keys in a hurry!
Keep your home clean, neat and organized and be prepared if disaster strikes!
