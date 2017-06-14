9 tips for sorting out the mess in the kitchen

How do you maintain your kitchen to keep it neat and tidy? Well, in this homify feature, we look at 9 awesome tips to sort out that unsightly mess that gets your gourmet kitchen looking ugly and uninhabitable. It may need some time and effort, but your home kitchen will definitely look attractive and full of life again… just in time for your next home party.
So you left your brother to house sit while you were on holiday, and you came back to something that reflected a fraternity house. It would probably be a good idea to throw out all those pizza and take-away boxes first before getting started with other clutter.
Pots often require a bit more elbow grease to clean, so soak the pots, pans and utensils in warm soapy water and begin washing the glasses and plates.
Chances are that your stove has some caked on grease and grime too. Use a good quality kitchen detergent and let the grease dissolve while you pack away the dishes.
Remove the knobs and soak them too, this will get rid of the grime that is located inside the plastic too.
A pet peeve for many is a disgusting microwave with years of food and oil collecting inside, in order to clean your microwave with no scrubbing, slice lemon in a bowl of water and put it in your microwave for 1 minute.
Now that you've cleaned your appliances, it's time to get your surfaces scrubbed.
Ensure that everything has its place with some simple wooden shelving.
A lovely all-white kitchen can easily look spic and span in no time.
Modern illumination is another superb way to get your kitchen looking fantastic, neat and tidy.