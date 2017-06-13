Your browser is out-of-date.

11 smart small kitchen designs

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Norbury, Tim Ziehl Architects Tim Ziehl Architects Kitchen
The kitchen is that space of comfort, cosiness and welcoming charm in the home and in this homify feature, we look at 11 small yet smart kitchen design options that are elegant and attractive. From the vibrant shades to the neutral, these petite kitchens are perfect for any home in the country, suburbs or city.

1. Apartment living

UMBAU APPARTMENT, HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design Modern kitchen
HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design

HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design
HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design
HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design

Living in a tiny city apartment? Well, this small setup is an awesome choice for a modern living space.

2. Cute and quaint

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

This kitchen is absolutely cute and quaint with its themed features which include top hat lamps and adorable moustache door handles.

3. No frills

New kitchen Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen kitchen,kitchen island
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

New kitchen

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

The smaller the kitchen the less space there is for extra frills, so only include the essentials.

4. U-shape

Holiday Let apartments, Nailed it Projects Nailed it Projects Modern kitchen
Nailed it Projects

Holiday Let apartments

Nailed it Projects
Nailed it Projects
Nailed it Projects

Opt for a U-shape design and maximise storage.

5. Shabby chic

Kitchen Tim Ziehl Architects Kitchen Central Island,Polished Concrete,concrete flooring,Double Volume Space
Tim Ziehl Architects

Kitchen

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

If you live in a refurbished old factory, chances are that your kitchen will include high ceilings and shabby chic detail. Use that to your advantage for an even more stylish kitchen decor.

6. Mediterranean

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Simple colours and minimalist detail are the perfect fit for an update on the Mediterranean design.

7. A striking shade

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

There's nothing more eye-catching then a vibrant shade or two, especially in your kitchen. Yellow is a bold choice for some, but it's definitely worth it to create an unforgettable home.

8. Industrial

Квартира на ул. Первомайская, A.workshop A.workshop Industrial style kitchen
A.workshop

A.workshop
A.workshop
A.workshop

An open planned kitchen and living room with a grey and wood combination is a great contrast to decor.

9. Hidden in plain sight

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

A tiny apartment needs less clutter and furniture to make it stylish, this small kitchen can be stowed away to make your home look tidier in no time. 

10. Open plan

Cocina Los Tuxtlas., arQing arQing Modern kitchen
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

Include an informal dining area in your small kitchen, which will come in handy especially if you don't have a dining table.

11. Monochrome

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

There's nothing more sleek and sophisticated then monochrome detail to enhance and upgrade your kitchen, regardless of its size. How about these 8 tips for a stylish yet affordable modern kitchen?

Which kitchen idea do you love most?

