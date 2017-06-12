9 ways to stop burglars from getting into your home

It's a common fear in South Africa to safeguard your house from burglars, whether you live in an upmarket suburb or simply a city apartment, there's always a risk of being robbed. In this homify feature, we look at 9 ways to keep burglars out of your home and to keep your family and belongings safe and secure. Let's take a look at these helpful hints and tips.
It's vital to have more than one lock on your front door making it difficult and time-consuming for burglars to target your house.
A security gate will hinder burglars from attacking your home, especially if the gate cannot be easily tampered with using a crowbar.
An alarm is another option to keep your property safe and secure, and if it's activated via mobile phone, you will be able to keep track of a possible break-in from virtually anywhere.
Close your windows every time you leave your home. Open windows are just an easy gateway for burglars.
Ensure that prying eyes remain at bay by closing all curtains and blinds before your leave home.
Install an automated timer so your lights will go on even when you aren't at home. A house with no interior lights on is often an indication of no one being home. So just fake it!
If you're planning to enjoy a peaceful getaway with loved ones for a few days, then let a trusted neighbour know that you won't be home. They can always pop in to check on things while you're away, and water your plants while they're at it.
A safe is a fantastic way to keep all those treasures and family heirlooms out of reach and tucked away.
One of the major deterrents to crime in the area is a neighbourhood watch, so formulate one or hire private security to patrol your streets and be vigilant on your behalf.