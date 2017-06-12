Your browser is out-of-date.

9 ways to stop burglars from getting into your home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify
It's a common fear in South Africa to safeguard your house from burglars, whether you live in an upmarket suburb or simply a city apartment, there's always a risk of being robbed. In this homify feature, we look at 9 ways to keep burglars out of your home and to keep your family and belongings safe and secure. Let's take a look at these helpful hints and tips.

1. More than one lock

It's vital to have more than one lock on your front door making it difficult and time-consuming for burglars to target your house.

2. A durable security gate

A security gate will hinder burglars from attacking your home, especially if the gate cannot be easily tampered with using a crowbar.

3. Install an alarm

An alarm is another option to keep your property safe and secure, and if it's activated via mobile phone, you will be able to keep track of a possible break-in from virtually anywhere.

4. Close your windows

Cobertura Almirante Guillobel, Cerejeira Agência de Arquitetura Cerejeira Agência de Arquitetura Modern living room
Close your windows every time you leave your home. Open windows are just an easy gateway for burglars.

5. Close curtains and blinds

Latest work, Architectural Bronze Ltd Architectural Bronze Ltd Windows & doors Windows Metal Black
Ensure that prying eyes remain at bay by closing all curtains and blinds before your leave home.

6. Pretend to be at home

Exterior - Before and After Side dormer A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern houses
Install an automated timer so your lights will go on even when you aren't at home. A house with no interior lights on is often an indication of no one being home. So just fake it!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Let a trusted neighbour know

MAISON CARDAILLAC, Hugues Tournier Architecte Hugues Tournier Architecte Minimalist house
If you're planning to enjoy a peaceful getaway with loved ones for a few days, then let a trusted neighbour know that you won't be home. They can always pop in to check on things while you're away, and water your plants while they're at it.

8. Get a safe

Lindoia Apartment, Bibiana Menegaz - Arquitetura de Atmosfera Bibiana Menegaz - Arquitetura de Atmosfera Minimalist dressing room
A safe is a fantastic way to keep all those treasures and family heirlooms out of reach and tucked away.

9. Invest in a neighbourhood watch

Luxury Style Suburban Mansion Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style houses
One of the major deterrents to crime in the area is a neighbourhood watch, so formulate one or hire private security to patrol your streets and be vigilant on your behalf. Now that your home is safe and secure, you might want to consider these 8 ways to rid your home of bad luck

How have you secured your home against criminals?

