The Tetris House

Speziale Linares Architects based in Buenos Aires, Argentina are known for their innovative and modern building designs. Today we get to take a closer look at a residential structure they came up with and which had been completed in the year 2011.

The Casa JG is a 220sqm private residence used as a weekend house, and is located in the San Benito neighbourhood in the Entre Ríos Province of Argentina. It is a very well-located home, since it has access to a river, which offers much potential.

The architects developed the idea of a rather compact house with several volumes stacked upon each other, in order to situate the home in the middle of the lot, allow front yard access and parking space, as well as preserving the large back yard area.

It is a home perfectly assembled like building blocks, and now we have the chance to take a look around!