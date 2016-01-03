Modernising the décor of an old house

Trends in décor and interior design change continuously. And we are not talking about what is in style or in fashion in terms of aesthetics only, we mean from a technical point of view too! Materials used and techniques for building when it comes to residential houses are constantly advanced, affecting interior design.

This is why the décor in your home should be revitalised every so often. The actual structure of your building should also be renewed periodically.

From a technical point of view, the relevant authorities in South Africa should enforce mandatory revisions of buildings every few years, but we recommend that you make revisions, repairs of minor damage and upgrade your building whenever you can as this will result in the cost of the repairs being much smaller. It also means living in a well-functioning house! If you nip a problem in the bud, you won't end up forking out millions to solve an issue. Buildings are like people, if we care about what is going on inside, the outside will be healthy.

The same applies on an aesthetic level—everything to do with decoration and furniture. We must keep our homes clean and beautiful, changing the designs to suit those living in the home as well as the trends of the time.

To modernise the décor of an old building is not simply a matter of aesthetic appearance, it's also about convenience, comfort and a way of a valuing and looking after the property.