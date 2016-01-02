A Magnificent Modern Modular Mansion

Modern architecture is often considered to be synonymous with opulent finishes, over the top design and elaborate detail. However, this home based in Berry, Australia defies these connotations where modern and minimalist collide, creating something quite unique and fantastic.

Designed by Australian Architects Modscape, this is a home of simplicity and sophistication. The architects have made the absolute most of horizontal space, creating an architectural structure where each room rolls onto the next.

Basic aesthetic elements have been used, including wood, black corrugated iron and glass. This creates an incredibly modern, sleek look and feel. Neat and compact, yet still spacious and stylish, this is a house that ticks all of the boxes.

Follow us as we explore this wonderful home, room to room. Enjoy!