Open plan kitchens are all the craze at the moment, but it's not a simple passing fad. An open plan kitchen allows for space to be utilised and creates a much more social and engaging environment where family and friends can spend time with one another.
The great thing abut an open plan kitchen is that it can work in a big home or a small apartment—it doesn't matter. It looks stylish and appealing no matter what type of home.
So today, we will explore 7 easy ways to create an open plan kitchen.
Let's take a look!
Make sure that your open plan kitchen receives plenty of natural light by opening up the windows and the doors. Another option is to connect it to the terrace or patio, integrating it into the outdoor spaces.
Here we can see just how beautiful and spacious the room looks!
A modern and sleek kitchen like this one can still work in harmony with the rest of the living spaces by ensuring that the floors are the same. This will create a beautiful flow throughout.
By choosing wood in your kitchen, dining room and even your living room, you create a harmonious look and feel throughout. Your home will also be very warm and charming!
Have a look at how to integrate wooden elements into your home.
A kitchen island is a fabulous way to subtly separate the cooking area from the rest of the living space, while still creating an open plan design. It also provides a more casual space for family and friends to gather around while you're busy preparing a feast.
A kitchen island adds storage space to the kitchen as well as an extra surface for cooking or preparing food.
Here we can see how simple furniture and neutral tones ensure that there is a charming flow between the living areas. The kitchen feels like it is completely integrated into the rest of the home.
Don't be afraid to add a splash of colour here or there, however!
Utilise one side of the home for your kitchen and integrate your dining room and living room into the rest of the space, like we see here. This works especially well for small homes or homes that feature a kitchen in a longitudinal shape.
If your home is large, an open plan kitchen is still a wonderful idea. It makes for a very social and engaging environment. It's also much easier to serve dishes from the kitchen when the dining room is close by!