Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 easy ways to create an open plan kitchen

Leigh Leigh
Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Grey
Loading admin actions …

Open plan kitchens are all the craze at the moment, but it's not a simple passing fad. An open plan kitchen allows for space to be utilised and creates a much more social and engaging environment where family and friends can spend time with one another.

The great thing abut an open plan kitchen is that it can work in a big home or a small apartment—it doesn't matter. It looks stylish and appealing no matter what type of home.

So today, we will explore 7 easy ways to create an open plan kitchen.

Let's take a look!

1. With plenty of natural light

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Make sure that your open plan kitchen receives plenty of natural light by opening up the windows and the doors. Another option is to connect it to the terrace or patio, integrating it into the outdoor spaces.

Here we can see just how beautiful and spacious the room looks!

2. Same floors

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

A modern and sleek kitchen like this one can still work in harmony with the rest of the living spaces by ensuring that the floors are the same. This will create a beautiful flow throughout.

3. Opt for wood

​kitchen extension dulwich with flat roof and open brickwork homify Modern kitchen
homify

​kitchen extension dulwich with flat roof and open brickwork

homify
homify
homify

By choosing wood in your kitchen, dining room and even your living room, you create a harmonious look and feel throughout. Your home will also be very warm and charming!

Have a look at how to integrate wooden elements into your home.

4. A kitchen island

Kitchen JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Grey Kitchen contemporary rustic,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet,kitchen cabinet
JSD Interiors

Kitchen

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

A kitchen island is a fabulous way to subtly separate the cooking area from the rest of the living space, while still creating an open plan design. It also provides a more casual space for family and friends to gather around while you're busy preparing a feast.

A kitchen island adds storage space to the kitchen as well as an extra surface for cooking or preparing food.

5. Simple does it

Open Plan Living iroka Living roomSofas & armchairs
iroka

Open Plan Living

iroka
iroka
iroka

Here we can see how simple furniture and neutral tones ensure that there is a charming flow between the living areas. The kitchen feels like it is completely integrated into the rest of the home.

Don't be afraid to add a splash of colour here or there, however!

6. Even when your home is small

Дизайн кухни в современном стиле в ЖК "Панорама", Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Modern kitchen
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

Utilise one side of the home for your kitchen and integrate your dining room and living room into the rest of the space, like we see here. This works especially well for small homes or homes that feature a kitchen in a longitudinal shape.

7. Elegance

Open-Plan Kitchen, Dining Room and Media Room Luke Cartledge Photography Kitchen
Luke Cartledge Photography

Open-Plan Kitchen, Dining Room and Media Room

Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography

If your home is large, an open plan kitchen is still a wonderful idea. It makes for a very social and engaging environment. It's also much easier to serve dishes from the kitchen when the dining room is close by!

9 ways to improve your braai set up
Would you opt for an open plan kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks