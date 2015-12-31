The Gravity Defying House

Moving from the lounge out onto the porch and looking back, we get a beautiful perspective on the dining room area and porch, as well as the staircase leading to the next level. The dining area consists of a wooden table with black and steel chairs suited to the furniture seen in the lounge. At the back of the dining area there is a wooden sideboard with floating wooden shelves of the same style in levels above it. Behind these shelves there is not a solid wall, but rather the glass surrounding the courtyard. This allows for a lovely view into the indoor garden whilst enjoying mealtimes.

On the left we see an extension of the hose constructed of timber, and continued onto the second level. This adds to the natural element of the home, and augments the indoor-outdoor integration. In this wooden extension we see a section of the wall opening up to the porch area, allowing natural light and fresh air to permeate the space outside the use of traditional windows.

In the far back we can see a quarter-landing staircase (one which changes direction at 45 degrees) leading to the second floor. The glass banisters and bright lighting in this area make it a luminous space where we can really appreciate the woodwork. On the right of the staircase we also see a cupboard space which is a vivid red to provide and interesting focal point in the otherwise neutral design.

Beyond the porch is a pond with on a bed of stones, supplemented by a water feature and a gas-burning fire place. This can be a very meditative space, as well as the perfect spot for entertaining guests.