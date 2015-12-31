The Gravity Defying House

We see a lot of great houses here on homify, and we have no intention of stopping any time soon. Today we bring you a great project from Echauri Morales Architects based in Jalisco, Mexico. Welcome to Casa Rinconada, a grand residence with an innovative design and all kinds of interesting details.
The defining characteristic of the Casa Rinconada, above and beyond its gravity-defying structure, is its integration of the indoors and outdoors. As we will see a bit later whilst touring the premises, the interior spaces of the home flow so effortlessly into the exterior that it becomes difficult to define where the one ends and the other begins. Don't believe us? Come see for yourself…
Our first meeting with this house could be nothing but impressive. Standing in the driveway of the residence, we get a full view of the house from an angular perspective. The wall facing us only truly starts from the second level of the home, and extends well beyond the actual dimensions of the structure—seeming almost impossible in balance. Not only is this a notably bold and aesthetically interesting element, but it also allows for an unparalleled sense of privacy to the property.
On the left of the estate we can see the parking garage which is below ground level, making optimal use of the available space on the property.
Taking a look at the structure from a full-frontal perspective, we get an idea of its true dimensions. It is by no means a modest building, and offers plenty of space for multiple rooms and uses. Here we can already see how all of the rooms visible here are opened up to the outside in some shape or form. The lower level consists largely of a porch area while the other rooms are enclosed only be fully opening glass panels. The top floor has balconies in most of the area.
The concrete structure is painted a vivid white, which creates an interesting interplay between the positive and negative space created by the white building and open spaces respectively.
Moving from the lounge out onto the porch and looking back, we get a beautiful perspective on the dining room area and porch, as well as the staircase leading to the next level. The dining area consists of a wooden table with black and steel chairs suited to the furniture seen in the lounge. At the back of the dining area there is a wooden sideboard with floating wooden shelves of the same style in levels above it. Behind these shelves there is not a solid wall, but rather the glass surrounding the courtyard. This allows for a lovely view into the indoor garden whilst enjoying mealtimes.
On the left we see an extension of the hose constructed of timber, and continued onto the second level. This adds to the natural element of the home, and augments the indoor-outdoor integration. In this wooden extension we see a section of the wall opening up to the porch area, allowing natural light and fresh air to permeate the space outside the use of traditional windows.
In the far back we can see a quarter-landing staircase (one which changes direction at 45 degrees) leading to the second floor. The glass banisters and bright lighting in this area make it a luminous space where we can really appreciate the woodwork. On the right of the staircase we also see a cupboard space which is a vivid red to provide and interesting focal point in the otherwise neutral design.
Beyond the porch is a pond with on a bed of stones, supplemented by a water feature and a gas-burning fire place. This can be a very meditative space, as well as the perfect spot for entertaining guests.
Let's go inside and see what the interior has to offer. Entering from the left, we come upon a large, open-plan space hosting a dining area, lounge, and entertainment area. This open-plan design of the living areas of the house adheres to the home's open ethic and this entire area opens up to the porch to flow easily into the outdoors.
Here we can see part of the lounge area. The floor consists of polished concrete, which produces a particular modern appearance and leave much to imagination with furnishing and decoration. An abstract rug covers most of the lounge area, and it is topped with geometric, black and white coffee tables. Black and grey leather furniture borders the space and assimilates to the colour scheme. Ornamentation is minimal, besides a few decorative accessories on the table and an innovative chandelier with unusual materials.
To the far right of this picture we can see glass enclosing a courtyard in the middle of the house for a beautiful indoor garden.
To the left we can see the space opening up onto the porch which wraps around the lower level of the home. At this opening are some comfortable and lazy seats to extend the lounging area to the outdoors.
To the back of the house there is a pink extension not visible on any of the photos we have seen thus far. This houses the master bedroom, en suite bathroom and other additions. Inside the room, the space is fairly neutral, as opposed to the bold, statement-making exterior of this section. Inside the walls, ceiling and some cabinets are all white, with the addition of white bedding and other furniture.
The floor consists of polished wood in what seems to be composite timber, creating beautiful tonal patterns on the floor.
The bedroom opens up via sliding glass doors completely to the side of the lawn. This must make communion with nature a daily experience, not to mention the health and relaxation benefits.
From the master bedroom we just viewed, we are led to a magnificent wardrobe space, sure to impress any fashion-lover.
The flooring of this area is the same as the larger bedroom, with lovely dark to light wood contrasting with each other to form patterns across the entire space. The wardrobe space is enclosed by sandblasted glass to ensure privacy with a remaining sense of transparency.
The cupboards are made of a lighter timber than any used in the flooring, and is constructed in a streamlined design down this hallway, as well as in the larger area at the back. Below the cupboards are open drawers for easy access to folded clothes or shoe.
If you also want your very own walk-in wardrobe, take a look at how you can: Transform An Unused Room Into A Walk-in Closet.