The perfect Cape Town modular home

Want your own little budget-friendly getaway spot where you can go when the world just seems to become too much? Who doesn’t? Well, thanks to the home-building team Greenpods from Cape Town, that dream is now closer to a reality for many more people.

These experts make it their day-to-day mission to produce modular pod homes from 15 m² upwards. These delightful designs can be stand-alone or a combination of pods. It's the perfect option for a starter home, granny cottage, modular school building, mobile classrooms, meeting room or, as we said, your little holiday home.

Today’s homify 360° discovery takes a look at the team’s 18+ model: their smallest unit, perfect for a quaint little holiday cottage by the sea, in the woods, near the mountains…