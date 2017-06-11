Your browser is out-of-date.

DIY: how to makeover your floor (in 10 easy steps!)

Classic Laminate, Quick-Step
So your dull and dilapidated floor is in need of a major upgrade to look sleek and stylish again. Well, in this homify feature we look at 10 easy steps to make over your floor with laminate flooring in mind. It's an easy to install, affordable and elegant option that will instantly enhance your home in attractive detail. Let's take a look at these awesome DIY article with hints and tips to make matters easier for you.

1. Lovely laminate

It's easy to clean, stylish and absolutely chic. If you have your heart set on laminate, then you will find that it's a great DIY project for that long weekend too.

2. Out with the old

You will however need to get rid of those ugly and outdated floorboards before you begin with your flooring upgrade.

3. Choose the room

Havanna Oak Natural
It's time to decide which room to begin with for your flooring revamp. Laminate is versatile enough to use virtually anywhere, from the kitchen to the living room and even the bedroom.

4. Set the budget

Rancho San Francisco
Laminate flooring is available in a variety of price ranges, but of course the more expensive the brand, the better the quality and the longer it will last. So, you won't have to repeat the flooring process again in a few years.

5. Easy to install

Tarimas de madera maciza
Since laminate is easy to install, it means that the ground will need to be prepared underneath. The instructions are available on the laminate flooring packaging, but the only extra cost is the insulating sheets.

6. Pick the colour

Casa Rinconada.
The colours of laminate flooring are endless, ranging from the lightest shades to beautiful maple inspired colour and even darker hues for that sophisticated design.

7. Stunning darker hue

Old Oak Dark
Here's another popular colour choice that is fantastic when paired with light kitchen furniture.

8. Create a theme

Schlafzimmer mit Kährs Parkett
Another fun aspect of this flooring option is the infinite possibilities for themes throughout the house. This bedroom has an excellent and vibrant tropical theme for a homeowner that loves the quirky and courageous detail.

9. Add the furniture

DEPARTAMENTO EN LA CONDESA II
Once your flooring is laid, it's time to find a place for all your furniture.

10. Cosy and comfortable

Bleached White Oak
Be comfortable in your cosy home environment, complete with warm and welcoming seating in a country design. Have a look at these Tips to Clean 5 Common Types of Floors

Do you have laminate flooring in your home?

