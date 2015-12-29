An Elegant Home with Vision of the Future

The Casa Birre III in Portugal is the brainchild of Areacor Projects & Interiors, based in Estoril. This beautiful feat of modernity is a home with a sense of inspiration from the future. Today we have the privilege of taking a tour around the house and its lavish interiors.

Casa Birre III was completed in 2010 in Cascais, Portugal. As we will see taking a closer look at the house and its interiors, it is a very strong modern design achieved by complicated angles brought about by several geometric volumes stacked upon one another. Although the interiors have some ultra-luxurious elements, it has a clear underlying minimalist style. Join us to explore this project a little more in-depth.