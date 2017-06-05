9 easy ways to add value to your home

Most of us tend to go with new décor items and renovation spruce-ups according to personal preference – nothing wrong with that if, as long as you have no immediate plans to sell, pack up and move away!
If selling your home is in your near future, however, your decorating choices need to be focused on improving your house’s value and making it a more enjoyable (and stylish) place for other people to live in.
Luckily, there are lots of ways in which you can boost your house’s value without having to sell an organ or one of your children…
A little light goes a long way – and small rooms that block the flow of natural light is a big no-no in real estate.
Consider knocking down a wall to combine, say, the dining room with the kitchen to make your house feel more light and airy, and also give the illusion of a larger socialising area.
Speaking of lighting, there’s a reason why real estate agents turn on all of a home’s lights for showing – the brighter, the better.
And as light fixtures are one of those home features that often stay when a house is sold, potential buyers are on the lookout for value-added lighting. We recommend LEDs for reduced electricity bills, as well as layered lighting (i.e. ceiling pendants and wall sconces) to add to your layout and design.
While you’re reading this, dirt is building up on your windows and affecting the quality of incoming light. Get those glass panes sparkling, check that latches are working properly and double-check to see if there are any cracks that need fixing.
Plus, putting up a new blind or curtain can be a great start to changing the style of a room.
Winter is the perfect time to re-assess what your garden does for you. After a general tidy up, look at any gaps in planting that need to be fixed. If you’re considering selling your house, gather some potted plants to fill up those empty holes – you can always take these with you when you move.
And get hold of a pressure-washer and get those pathways to look as good as new again.
Those carpets looking a bit grimy? A professional carpet cleaning is one of the best investments, especially if your carpets are still in good shape and have neutral colours.
Don't underestimate the power of a front door. Is the door bell working? Is there an awning or portico above the front door to shade guests from rain and shine? Is there a beautiful welcome mat? How is that front door’s paint job looking?
Since you’re re-assessing your door’s paint, start thinking about using paint for your home’s inside spaces. If you want to sell, we recommend sticking with a neutral palette, as it’s easier for new owners to add their relevant furniture and décor.
A few hundred rands can mean new kitchen faucets, new cabinet door handles and even updated lighting fixtures.
Even simple things like a new toilet seat, faucets or shelving can make a big difference to your bathroom’s overall look – and they’re so easy to install yourself!
