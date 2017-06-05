9 easy ways to add value to your home

Most of us tend to go with new décor items and renovation spruce-ups according to personal preference – nothing wrong with that if, as long as you have no immediate plans to sell, pack up and move away!

If selling your home is in your near future, however, your decorating choices need to be focused on improving your house’s value and making it a more enjoyable (and stylish) place for other people to live in.

Luckily, there are lots of ways in which you can boost your house’s value without having to sell an organ or one of your children…