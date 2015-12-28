Turn your home into a gold mine

We don’t know if you heard yet, but if you have a spare room in your home, you can make a ton of cash. There are plenty of sites like AirBnB.com where you can register for free and advertise your spare room across the globe. It’s a great system where you can specify what you have to offer and your boundaries.

With these sites you can earn upwards of R400 per night, depending on your location, your home and the condition of the room you have on offer. What’s more, if you invest a little in your spare room, turning it into a bit of a more luxurious and welcoming space, you can always get better reviews and earn more. Invest in good furniture, decorations and bed linen to spruce up the place. It really all depends on what you’re comfortable with, but you might as well give it a try and see how it turns out!

Take a look at this helpful article on: How To Be A Great AirBnB Host.