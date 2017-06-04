11 South African style homes for your inspiration

In love with the modern style? Or do you prefer something more country or rustic? Whatever architectural designs you fancy, you are sure to find the perfect home on today’s list, which takes a look at some breathtaking creations conjured up by some of South Africa’s finest talent.
Take note of a front door here, copy the style of a driveway there… just make sure to feel proudly South African about all these stunning examples!
