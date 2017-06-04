Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 South African style homes for your inspiration

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style houses
Loading admin actions …

In love with the modern style? Or do you prefer something more country or rustic? Whatever architectural designs you fancy, you are sure to find the perfect home on today’s list, which takes a look at some breathtaking creations conjured up by some of South Africa’s finest talent.

Take note of a front door here, copy the style of a driveway there… just make sure to feel proudly South African about all these stunning examples!

1. Stone and wood – is there any better combination for some eye-catching texture?

Casa SS, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Country style house
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

2. This sleek and modern design is not afraid to flaunt its size.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. How does a double-storey mansion with ocean views grab you?

Nettleton 199, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style houses
ARRCC

Nettleton 199

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

4. We just love the throwback to rural, farm-style houses of this modern stunner.

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern houses
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

5. This house was clearly built to entertain!

Modern Colonial, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Colonial style house
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Modern Colonial

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

6. See how crucial the right lighting is for your front façade?

House Fyfe, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern houses
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Fyfe

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. This classic design knows the value of including some lush greens.

Front of home Tru Interiors Country style house
Tru Interiors

Front of home

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

8. A high-rise modern build that towers out above the neighbours – jealous much?

A welcoming look FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

A welcoming look

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

9. Pitched roofing, picturesque window shutters and your own vineyard views – now we’re in love!

Western Exterior View Tim Ziehl Architects Country style house Cape Dutch Gables,Timber Shutters
Tim Ziehl Architects

Western Exterior View

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

10. A modern beauty that clearly knows the importance of “location, location, location”.

Private Residence, Steyn City, Fourways, Gauteng, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Modern houses
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd

Private Residence, Steyn City, Fourways, Gauteng

Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd

11. We love how these timber panels add some striking rustic touches to an already memorable design.

TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style houses
Studious Architects

TREE HOUSE

Studious Architects
Studious Architects
Studious Architects

From outside to indoors, see these 12 tricks to make small houses look modern.

10 tips to prepare your home for the cooler months
Which house(s) inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks