We all know that a South African home isn't complete without a braai. It's where we spend Saturdays and public holidays, entertaining family and friends, indulging in delicious meats and tasty salads and enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.
The act of braaiing is more than a form of entertainment, however. It is a ritual, passed down from generation to generation of South African. It represents family time, friendship and coming together.
This is why having the perfect braai is so important. Sometimes, we have a braai but it could be made just a little more functional or a little more aesthetically appealing.
Today, we've put together 9 ways to improve your braai set up so you can see how you can have the perfect one, whether it's in your garden, on your terrace or indoors .
There are certain items that you are going to need every time you braai, including tongs, a knife and a chopping board. Rather than carrying them back and forth between the kitchen and the braai area, why not add some storage space to your braai where you can have them easily accessible?
Rather than having to worry about buying wood or charcoal every time you fire up the braai, buy wood in bulk and use it to add aesthetic quality and design to your braai area.
We all know how frustrating it can be trying to eat off a plate on our laps at a braai. Why not add a simple table and chairs to your braai area, where the meal can be enjoyed by all comfortably?
Tip: If your braai area is outside, opt for durable furniture that will last in all weather conditions.
While wood or charcoal braais are very charming and traditional, a gas braai can speed up the process and be much easier to cook on. It is also less smokey!
Building a braai is quite simple and a great DIY project for the whole family. Look at this project for inspiration: DIY/Woodworking: How to build a barbecue in your patio
Ceramic tiles are wonderful for a braai area because they won't get damaged by smoke or strong odors and they come in all sorts of colours, patterns and designs. Use them to enhance your braai area, turning it into an outdoor culinary haven!
If you're looking to refresh your braai area design, opt for an ultra-modern look that brings minimalist chic to the exterior space.
Stone has a very earthy and rustic quality to it that can make for a very special braai area.
Your braai should be as aesthetically appealing as it is functional. Don't be afraid to add some artwork or plants to your braai area, giving it a unique charm.
