9 ways to improve your braai set up

Leigh Leigh
Retrofit - Residência Alphaville, Moran e Anders Arquitetura Moran e Anders Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

We all know that a South African home isn't complete without a braai. It's where we spend Saturdays and public holidays, entertaining family and friends, indulging in delicious meats and tasty salads and enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.

The act of braaiing is more than a form of entertainment, however. It is a ritual, passed down from generation to generation of South African. It represents family time, friendship and coming together.

This is why having the perfect braai is so important. Sometimes, we have a braai but it could be made just a little more functional or a little more aesthetically appealing. 

Today, we've put together 9 ways to improve your braai set up so you can see how you can have the perfect one, whether it's in your garden, on your terrace or indoors .

1. Add storage

Searles Road Aralia Modern Garden Wood Brown roof terrace,london roof terrace,contemporary roof terrace,rooftop garden,balcony,london rooftop garden,contemporary roof terrace,contemporary garden design,contemporary design,design,outdoor BBQ,outdoor kitchen,outdoor sofa
Aralia

Searles Road

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

There are certain items that you are going to need every time you braai, including tongs, a knife and a chopping board. Rather than carrying them back and forth between the kitchen and the braai area, why not add some storage space to your braai where you can have them easily accessible?

2. Keep wood close by

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー Garden Fire pits & barbecues
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

Rather than having to worry about buying wood or charcoal every time you fire up the braai, buy wood in bulk and use it to add aesthetic quality and design to your braai area.

3. Add a table and chairs

Casa Imbassaí, Jamile Lima Arquitetura Jamile Lima Arquitetura Patios
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

We all know how frustrating it can be trying to eat off a plate on our laps at a braai. Why not add a simple table and chairs to your braai area, where the meal can be enjoyed by all comfortably?

Tip: If your braai area is outside, opt for durable furniture that will last in all weather conditions.

4. Opt for the gas alternative

Retrofit - Residência Alphaville, Moran e Anders Arquitetura Moran e Anders Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

While wood or charcoal braais are very charming and traditional, a gas braai can speed up the process and be much easier to cook on. It is also less smokey!

5. Don't have a braai? Build it yourself!

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel De Vuurtafel Garden Fire pits & barbecues
De Vuurtafel

De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel

Building a braai is quite simple and a great DIY project for the whole family. Look at this project for inspiration: DIY/Woodworking: How to build a barbecue in your patio

6. Ceramic tiles

Condomínio São Roque, Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores Patios
Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores

Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores
Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores
Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores

Ceramic tiles are wonderful for a braai area because they won't get damaged by smoke or strong odors and they come in all sorts of colours, patterns and designs. Use them to enhance your braai area, turning it into an outdoor culinary haven!

7. Go ultra-modern

Foyers d'extérieurs, Braseros, Buchers, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Fire pits & barbecues
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

If you're looking to refresh your braai area design, opt for an ultra-modern look that brings minimalist chic to the exterior space.

8. Opt for stone

Clad your Braai in Stone The Braai Man Garden Fire pits & barbecues
The Braai Man

Clad your Braai in Stone

The Braai Man
The Braai Man
The Braai Man

Stone has a very earthy and rustic quality to it that can make for a very special braai area.

9. Add some decor

Casa del Lago, LOGUER Design LOGUER Design Patios
LOGUER Design

LOGUER Design
LOGUER Design
LOGUER Design

Your braai should be as aesthetically appealing as it is functional. Don't be afraid to add some artwork or plants to your braai area, giving it a unique charm.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: 10 perfect ideas for that South African braai.

How have you improved your braai area?

