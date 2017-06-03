11 home entrance ideas perfect for small budgets

We all know the importance of styling up our houses’ front entrances, and not just for aesthetic beauty. Kerb appeal also comes into play, influencing the look and feel of our streets and neighbourhoods. And let’s not get into how it can alter a home’s resale value…

But of course nothing in life is free, which is why we sought out clever tricks to enhance a house’s front entrance without breaking the bank – and we found some (11, to be exact).

Check them out below…