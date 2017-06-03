11 home entrance ideas perfect for small budgets

We all know the importance of styling up our houses’ front entrances, and not just for aesthetic beauty. Kerb appeal also comes into play, influencing the look and feel of our streets and neighbourhoods. And let’s not get into how it can alter a home’s resale value…
But of course nothing in life is free, which is why we sought out clever tricks to enhance a house’s front entrance without breaking the bank – and we found some (11, to be exact).
Check them out below…
An outdated door won’t make anybody feel welcome – easily refinish it by choosing a stain or paint colour to enhance your front entrance.
Why settle for plain grass? Create a stylish little walkway that leads to your door/porch with some pebbles, stepping stones, slabs of wood etc. And you don’t even have to use actual stones (which can get expensive). Simply purchase stone forms and fill them with concrete to look like real rock.
Keep that entryway clear by cutting back overgrown plantings that block views of your front door or spill out onto the walkway.
Nothing beats a good paint job, and you don’t have to pay someone to do it. Once you pick your façade’s colour, clear out a weekend and just paint over that old paint, giving your house a fresh new look.
The easiest and quickest way? Lay down a stylish new doormat.
Or pack a few chairs on your front porch to make that front area seem more warm and welcoming.
Mow your front lawn to keep your house’s curb appeal high and your yard looking neat.
Place a few potted plants near your entryway – yes, it can be that easy!
Good lighting is a must for convenience and safety. Use low-voltage lights to illuminate your front entrance pathways and opt for motion-sensing lights near the front door – they’re not that expensive if you shop around.
Replacing the hardware around your front entrance (door hinges, porch lighting, home address plate, etc.) can also significantly change how your home looks on the outside.
If you really don’t want to spend a lot of time and money, simply pressure-wash your façade. It will remove all that old dirt and grime you didn’t even know had built up and make your home look fabulously fresh.
