13 pictures of kitchens you'll love

It’s time to get our sizzle on for interior design, and what a more perfect place to start than the kitchen? After all, there’s a reason it is known as ‘the heart of the home’ – it’s a working space; it’s where we gather at the end of the day to convene and nourish; it’s a prime socialising spot for friends; plus it provides just as much opportunity for décor and furniture as the other spaces in your house.

So, let’s get inspired with these 13 eye-catching examples that portray kitchens of various styles, sizes, colours and layouts to appease all tastes.