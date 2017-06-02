Your browser is out-of-date.

13 pictures of kitchens you'll love

Johannes van Graan
Kitchen, dining room and garden in one, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Wood White
Loading admin actions …

It’s time to get our sizzle on for interior design, and what a more perfect place to start than the kitchen? After all, there’s a reason it is known as ‘the heart of the home’ – it’s a working space; it’s where we gather at the end of the day to convene and nourish; it’s a prime socialising spot for friends; plus it provides just as much opportunity for décor and furniture as the other spaces in your house.

So, let’s get inspired with these 13 eye-catching examples that portray kitchens of various styles, sizes, colours and layouts to appease all tastes.

1. Think mosaic tiles are only meant for bathrooms? Think again…

Reforma de Apartamento, MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores

2. It’s not often you see blue in a kitchen, but when it is pulled off correctly (like in this classic design), it really works!

Light Filled Traditional Kitchen Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Light Filled Traditional Kitchen

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

3. Something sleeker and more elegant, perhaps?

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

4. We were just thinking how wonderfully wood can style up any space.

Walnut kitchens Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Walnut kitchens

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

5. And speaking of wood, how striking is this super modern kitchen that makes use of this wonderful material in abundance?

Preller Clifton, DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

Preller Clifton

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

6. How about these vibrant hot décor tones to add some stylish sizzle to a cooking space?

Beech Kitchen, Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

Beech Kitchen

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

7. This classic design is enough to make even the most novice of cooks feel like royalty.

Ebotse Estate, Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Ebotse Estate

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

8. Doesn’t this open-plan layout look like the ideal socialising spot? And dibs on that fabulous wallpaper!

Kitchen, dining room and folding doors opening to garden Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Kitchen, dining room and folding doors opening to garden

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

9. Any kitchen island that can double up as a working- and dining spot gets our vote of approval.

Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen At No 19
At No 19

Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen

At No 19
At No 19
At No 19

10. Who said you can’t opt for dazzling lighting in a kitchen?

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

11. Less is more – true, but don’t neglect a cheery colour or two when it comes to your kitchen’s palette.

The Scandinavian Kitchen Papilio
Papilio

The Scandinavian Kitchen

Papilio
Papilio
Papilio

12. Now this is a superb example of how refined the country style can be. And that island looks like a décor piece.

Aubade Bespoke Range, Hehku
Hehku

Aubade Bespoke Range

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

13. Even something as simple as a backsplash can become a focal point.

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

In the spirit of copy-worthy ideas, we bring you these 10 kitchen shelves you have to show your carpenter.

DIY: Your guide to composting at home
Which kitchen do you love the most?

