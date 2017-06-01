12 bright ideas for your kitchen

Good for you for knowing that a kitchen is where you cook, bake, slice, stir etc. However, a kitchen is so much more than a working space; it is also one of your house’s rooms, which means it, too, deserves to have a certain look and design to not only make you feel welcome, but cause a jealous look or two from guests in your direction—fun, right?

So, to increase your friends’ envy levels and your home’s style factor, see herewith 12 bright ideas on how to make your kitchen more functional, more practical and much more stylish…