10 easy things you can do around the house (to make it more beautiful)

Are you looking for easy and effective ideas to enhance your home? Well, in this feature, we will be inspired by 10 DIY hacks to get your interior organised, clutter-free and tidy again. Whether it's the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom or even TV room, our team have you covered with some awesome hints and tips to keep your space chic and sleek throughout the year.
It's imperative to vacuum your home regularly to get rid of dust efficiently, especially if you have carpets throughout the home. However, take a vacuum to the sofa or mattress while you're at it… you'll be surprised by the end result.
Keep your garden in ship shape during autumn by raking up those leaves all over the grass.
Clean your bathroom from the basin to the bath and the shower, and don't forget to scrub the toilet while you're at it!
Use a toothbrush to rid your tiles of built-up mildew and caked on soap scum.
Keep your laundry and linens tidy by folding them as soon as they're dry.
Chargers, earphone cables and USB's all seem to have the same issue, they either get misplaced or tangled. Bear that in mind and ensure that they are fixed in place with double-sided tape or in a drawer that makes it easier to find.
Wash, dry and pack away your dishes after every meal to avoid this disgusting end result.
Your mom was right, always iron your curtains before hanging them… your home will be so much neater.
Invest in a good quality window cleaning spray, especially if you live in a high rise city apartment, this will get rid of smudge marks and finger prints for a sleeker looking interior.
An organised home means you'll need to do some cleaning everyday, don't leave everything for once a week, your home will harbour germs and bacteria.