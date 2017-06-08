Your browser is out-of-date.

A Johannesburg home from start to finish

homify Country style house
The property we visit today on homify, underwent a complete revamp and upgrade, creating a sleek and stylish house that is now liveable and attractive from all perspectives. The professional team completed an overhaul that saw everything from the actual construction of the building to the fixtures, fittings and even tiling for a sensational end result. Let's have a closer look, for curiosity sake of course!

The beginning stages

homify Country style house
From the image we can clearly see the early stages of brick laying and construction that went into this fascinating home with a country flair.

Tiled and terrific

homify Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
The ablution facility of this building is now complete with sleek and simple tiles in a neutral colour ensuring that the space is trendy and tasteful for years to come.

3. End result

homify Classic style houses
This is the end result of the simple yet effective home design, it includes a quaint cottage, carport parking and even a bricked ground. A spacious property with stylish accommodation can be absolutely welcoming too. Have a look at An abandoned garden transformed into a cosy outdoor space for more ideas and inspiration!

What did you think about this upgrade?

