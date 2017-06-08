A Johannesburg home from start to finish

The property we visit today on homify, underwent a complete revamp and upgrade, creating a sleek and stylish house that is now liveable and attractive from all perspectives. The professional team completed an overhaul that saw everything from the actual construction of the building to the fixtures, fittings and even tiling for a sensational end result. Let's have a closer look, for curiosity sake of course!
From the image we can clearly see the early stages of brick laying and construction that went into this fascinating home with a country flair.
The ablution facility of this building is now complete with sleek and simple tiles in a neutral colour ensuring that the space is trendy and tasteful for years to come.
This is the end result of the simple yet effective home design, it includes a quaint cottage, carport parking and even a bricked ground. A spacious property with stylish accommodation can be absolutely welcoming too. Have a look at An abandoned garden transformed into a cosy outdoor space for more ideas and inspiration!