New this week: 9 cool garage ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern garage/shed
The garage is a place to store your vehicle safely, making it easier for your family members to enter and leave your home with less risk, while also allowing you to simply and easily carry your groceries indoors after that marathon trip to the store. But, your garage doesn't need to be untidy and disorganised, these 9 garages are cool from all angles, so let's take a look.

1. Camouflage

Fachada de Réguas de bambu autoclavado- Projeto Arq. Isay Weinfeld, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Minimal style window and door
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

Hide your garage into the wall with this camouflage design. It's definitely a great choice that will leave passers-by amazed and surprised.

2. Keep it simple

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions, DG Construction DG Construction minimalist garage/shed
DG Construction

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions

A garage door that doesn't overpower the rest of the architecture may just be the ideal choice for your minimalist style home.

3. A glimpse outside

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern garage/shed
epb arquitectura

If you prefer the idea of being able to peer over the wall and through the gate to be sure you're letting the right person onto your property, then an open option such as this will probably be a better choice for you.

4. The log house

Дом из клееного бруса GOOD WOOD, 783 кв.м., GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Double Garage
GOOD WOOD

Just because your house is made from wood doesn't mean that it cannot have wooden garage doors.

5. See through

보문동주택 , SPACEHWA SPACEHWA Modern garage/shed
SPACEHWA

This garage door is the perfect fit for a container home.

6. Strong

Vivienda 505, Arq Olivares Arq Olivares Modern garage/shed
Arq Olivares

Ensure that your property is much like a compound with these sturdy doors.

7. Pergola

Carport, Architekt Armin Hägele Architekt Armin Hägele Modern garage/shed
Architekt Armin Hägele

Or consider a pergola for a home that enjoys sunshine and fresh air, perhaps as a second garage.

8. Light and bright

​Contemporary Farm house homify Country style garage/shed Driveway,Contemporary,Timber
homify

​Contemporary Farm house

You can't go wrong with brilliant illumination leading the way to your garage.

9. Dark and mysterious

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Garage Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

Darker tones are ideal for that air of mystery, especially when it comes to keeping prying eyes off your property.

​3 Cape Town homes to daydream about
Which garage ideas are best for your home?

