​A Johannesburg house gets a stylish upgrade

Johannesburg-based professionals Essar Design bring us today’s homify 360° piece, which sees some eye-catching alterations and additions being done to an existing house in Northcliff.

Even the clients themselves couldn’t identify the old structure in the ‘before’ photos once this project was completed. And even though the new additions only made up about 40% of the total area, the exterior facelift combined with the refreshed finishes, as well as the open spaces that form a transparent link between the old and the new areas, have created a whole new building.

Let’s take a look at the fabulous results.