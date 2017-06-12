​A Johannesburg house gets a stylish upgrade

Johannesburg-based professionals Essar Design bring us today’s homify 360° piece, which sees some eye-catching alterations and additions being done to an existing house in Northcliff.
Even the clients themselves couldn’t identify the old structure in the ‘before’ photos once this project was completed. And even though the new additions only made up about 40% of the total area, the exterior facelift combined with the refreshed finishes, as well as the open spaces that form a transparent link between the old and the new areas, have created a whole new building.
Let’s take a look at the fabulous results.
The main request from the clients was that they didn’t want a boring shape or style being added to their house. And judging by this ‘after’ shot, their request was definitely agreed to – the combination of linear and curved shapes is used to create a most unique shape that matches their expectations.
This ‘before’ image is sure to enhance our appreciation of the house’s new look. Even though it was still very modern and presented lots of potential, one cannot compare the two.
And we especially love the fact that the new façade’s colour scheme is more neutral and pale.
Get a load of those eye-catching designs towering out above the front entrance. Circular-style steps lead us to the front door, while a brick-clad driveway and lush garden trimmings in the background ensure some necessary detail.
Magnificent! This backyard space is what extravagant dreams are made of. Can you already imagine hosting a glamorous get-together with numerous guests mingling in and around that marvellous pool?
And just check out how delightful that terrace has been dolled up with stone flooring and potted plants, and how perfectly it fits into the sloping landscape. Colour us impressed!
