​The modern little country home that’s clever with space

Our latest homify 360° discovery comes to us from architectural firm Studio13, based in Korea, who was tasked with conjuring up a quaint little residential structure in a rural area (10 out of 10 for location, then!).
How did this design turn out? Well, only one way to find out…
We love the simplicity of the design, with no unnecessary frills or embellishments taking away from the structure’s build.
And in terms of colours, just see how strikingly that crisp-white and vibrant orange stand out from the lush greens of the surrounding landscape.
Doesn’t this look like a perfectly homey little forest house? Or mountain home? Or beach cottage…
An open-plan layout combines the various public spaces (such as the kitchen, dining area and living room), while wood takes supreme control of the interior material palette – just see how stunningly it adds texture, pattern and character to the floors, walls, furniture and the ceiling.
Seeing as the house is rather limited in terms of legroom, some creative thinking was in order to ensure the finished design wasn’t too cramped. Here we see how a tiny staircase leads up to the bedroom, which is situated comfortably above the bathroom (behind the wooden door).
And all that’s needed for the kitchen is a tiny kitchenette layout, and there’s still room left over for a dining area – now that’s clever planning!
Just because a house is small doesn’t mean the residents can’t flaunt their character. Take this corner next to the main entrance, for example: a few simple floating shelves are perfect for displaying some photographs and books, while the wallpaper and scatter cushions also bring in colours and patterns.
If this was your home, how would you style up this little area?
From little space to lots of space, have a look at The Pretoria house that will impress you.