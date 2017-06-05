Your browser is out-of-date.

11 beautiful outdoor spaces from South African homes

Leigh Leigh
Gorgeous Gardens Modern Garden
We all know how important an outdoor space is to a South African home. It allows for the living areas to be extended into the fresh air and sunshine and for there to be a social or relaxing space for the family to spend time among nature.

There are also so many things that can be done with an outdoor space. You can build a terrace, install a swimming pool or plant a lush garden. 

To show you just how many options exist, today at homify we have put together 11 beautiful outdoor spaces from South African homes. You'll be delighted by the variety and the inspiration!

A simple terrace

You don't have to spend a lot of money to create a beautiful outdoor area. Lay down some large stone tiles and furnish with simple furniture. You can opt for a wooden table and chairs or a wrought-iron set like we see in this design. The main thing is to ensure that the furniture is durable and will last in all weather conditions. 

Trellis details

You can give your outdoor space a bit of charm and romance by adding detailed trellises to it like we see in this beautiful garden. The wooden trellises work in harmony with the grey walls and the gorgeous green garden to create a stunning and aesthetically appealing design.

The trellises also extend the wall upwards, adding more privacy and security without the home feeling like a prison!

The outdoor living area

Create a more casual outdoor space where you can relax with a good book or entertain family and friends. Don't be afraid to add some decor accessories for a slash of colour and charm!

With a view

Utilise the views by building a spacious balcony. Furnish with a simple set of sun loungers and make the most of the height!

Create a vertical garden

Use your outdoor space to add a lush vertical garden to the environment. This is dynamic and unique and makes the most of vertical space. 

Have a look at these tips: How can I create and plant a vertical garden?

Simple flower beds

Add little planters or flower beds to your outdoor space, injecting it with greenery. Flowers, trees and shrubbery can all be used to transform your outdoor space into a natural haven!

Make the most of the walls

We've already seen how beautiful a vertical garden can be but in this South African space, we can also see how the walls can be used for decor and design. Don't be afraid to paint them a stunning colour or hang up decor pieces or artwork.

Just make sure the colours work in harmony with one another!

Sleek perimetre walls

Your outdoor space should be safe and protected by it shouldn't feel like Fort Knox. Opt for modern and trendy perimetre walls or functional elements that bring style to the space.

Have a look at this article for inspiration: 10 pictures of beautiful and secure garden fences.

Partially covered

If you extend your home outwards in the form of a terrace, you may want to ensure some parts of it are covered so that you can make the most of this space even when it is raining or very sunny.

Terrace coverings can also bring a stylish and dynamic touch to the exterior look and feel.

Get creative with the garden design

The garden is truly a space where you can let the creativity flow. Build garden paths, create patterns and shapes or plant colourful flowers. You have the opportunity to make this area an outdoor haven!

With fish!

Finally we come across this South African outdoor space by Young Landscape Design Studio. We can see just how functional it is with the comfortable bench and wooden terrace. However, it is the fish pond that truly makes this a special environment.

Which outdoor space would you choose for your home?

