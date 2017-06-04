9 sacrifices you have to make to find an affordable home in South Africa

We all know how expensive property prices are, especially in South Africa! An affordable home is not an easy thing to come by and it often means sacrificing on some elements or features that we would prefer to have in our dream home.

Today at homify, we are going to talk through 9 sacrifices that you have to make to find an affordable home in South Africa, but we will also look at possible solutions!

With more and more people moving to the cities, space is limited. Ensuring your home is secure can also be expensive. We will explore all of these issues and find out how, with a little bit of creativity and innovation, we can get around them.

Shall we take a look?