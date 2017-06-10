​The Cape Town house of your dreams

Today’s homify 360°gem comes to us from Cape Town-based firm DV8 Architects who was in charge of one truly remarkable project: a luxurious three-floor property in Clifton. And even though its ocean view is one of its strongest features, this house also flaunts a host of other fabulous touches, like its sleek style both on the inside and outside, as well as its various envy-worthy styles and spaces throughout.
Let’s explore!
This rear side of the house is where the ocean view is enjoyed – no surprise, then, that a multitude of glass doors and windows have been used here to welcome in that nautical ambience.
And when was the last time you got to view a property with such tremendous terraces and balconies?
Most definitely not a kitchen design we get to see very often: a space that’s clad in warm-hued wood from floor to ceiling! And just check out that eye-catching island with its curvy appeal.
Wood makes another welcome appearance in this spacious bathroom, although here it is joined by some sleek touches in the form of mirrors, glass and mosaic tiling.
We’re quite certain that, judging by that elongated vanity, this is one bathroom that will never require more storage space for a myriad of bathroom goodies!
Of course a spacious property requires a fabulous socialising zone, and here in the back yard we get to scope out a unique pool design, wooden deck and elegant garden trimmings, all of which enjoy that breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean.
Let’s scope out a few more shots of this top-quality house.
