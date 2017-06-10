Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The Cape Town house of your dreams

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Preller Clifton, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Pool
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify 360°gem comes to us from Cape Town-based firm DV8 Architects who was in charge of one truly remarkable project: a luxurious three-floor property in Clifton. And even though its ocean view is one of its strongest features, this house also flaunts a host of other fabulous touches, like its sleek style both on the inside and outside, as well as its various envy-worthy styles and spaces throughout.

Let’s explore!

An elegant build

Preller Clifton, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Modern houses
DV8 Architects

Preller Clifton

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

This rear side of the house is where the ocean view is enjoyed – no surprise, then, that a multitude of glass doors and windows have been used here to welcome in that nautical ambience. 

And when was the last time you got to view a property with such tremendous terraces and balconies?

The heart of the home

Preller Clifton, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Modern kitchen
DV8 Architects

Preller Clifton

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

Most definitely not a kitchen design we get to see very often: a space that’s clad in warm-hued wood from floor to ceiling! And just check out that eye-catching island with its curvy appeal.

The sleek bathroom

Preller Clifton, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Modern bathroom
DV8 Architects

Preller Clifton

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

Wood makes another welcome appearance in this spacious bathroom, although here it is joined by some sleek touches in the form of mirrors, glass and mosaic tiling. 

We’re quite certain that, judging by that elongated vanity, this is one bathroom that will never require more storage space for a myriad of bathroom goodies!

Perfect backyard parties

Preller Clifton, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Pool
DV8 Architects

Preller Clifton

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

Of course a spacious property requires a fabulous socialising zone, and here in the back yard we get to scope out a unique pool design, wooden deck and elegant garden trimmings, all of which enjoy that breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean.

Let’s scope out a few more shots of this top-quality house.

Preller Clifton, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Modern living room
DV8 Architects

Preller Clifton

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

Preller Clifton, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Modern bathroom
DV8 Architects

Preller Clifton

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

Preller Clifton, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Wine cellar
DV8 Architects

Preller Clifton

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

Want more? Then scope out The spectacular cliff house in Cape Town.

7 ways to save money in the bathroom
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks