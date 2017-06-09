​The dream house in Pretoria

Gauteng-based experts Soje Interior, Design And Decor Pty (Ltd) take the wheel for our latest homify 360° discovery, which focuses on a Tuscan-style house in Pretoria that underwent stylish renovations.
Situated in a residential golf estate, this house was still in almost perfect condition, which is why most of the renovations took place in the bathrooms, kitchen and bedrooms. In addition, more space was also added to ensure an additional wing with bedrooms, kitchen, lounge and bathrooms, as well as a full studio and office areas.
The price tag for the renovations? R900,000. Let’s take a look at the house’s stylish exteriors…
A dreamy combination of warm earthy hues and crisp-white colours greet as at the house’s front façade, contrasting ever so perfectly with the lush greens of the garden.
And let’s not forget the fabulous commitment to textures and patterns, as evidenced by the brick-clad driveway, timber garage doors and curved roof shingles.
At the back of the house, we get a picture-perfect scene which seems to be straight out of Italy. Isn’t that little balcony at the top just the perfect touch?
There’s even room for a little courtyard, where we can relax at a café-style table and chairs with our morning coffee (or afternoon wine). That gravel flooring and stone fountain are the ideal touches to ensure some character. And how about those double-storey windows through which we can sneak a peek at the staircase with wrought-iron railing?
Of course it’s not just about the architectural structure – décor pieces are to be found everywhere outside the house, such as these colourful potted flowers styling up this little balcony.
Not too much and not too little – just perfect!
