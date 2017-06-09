​The dream house in Pretoria

Gauteng-based experts Soje Interior, Design And Decor Pty (Ltd) take the wheel for our latest homify 360° discovery, which focuses on a Tuscan-style house in Pretoria that underwent stylish renovations.

Situated in a residential golf estate, this house was still in almost perfect condition, which is why most of the renovations took place in the bathrooms, kitchen and bedrooms. In addition, more space was also added to ensure an additional wing with bedrooms, kitchen, lounge and bathrooms, as well as a full studio and office areas.

The price tag for the renovations? R900,000. Let’s take a look at the house’s stylish exteriors…