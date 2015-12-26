Planning a great last minute New Year's party!

Shopping, planning and spending for Christmas can be a long and stressful process each year. So much so that you might be completely spent when New Year comes around if you remembered to do anything at all! Well, even if that is the case, and Christmas has come and gone, it might not be too late to plan a successful New Year’s Eve party at the last minute.

A few days may be all you need to plan an intimate gathering with close friends who are important to you. With a little ingenuity and a little help from your friends, you can whip together a memorable New Year’s in no time at all!