Everyone's Dream Home in the Country

Today we visit a very special home in Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid. Although this house has many wonderful qualities, it is a modest and down-to-earth home which invites all to appreciate the surroundings and to appreciate the simplicities in life. What you see is what you get. In this case it is a beautiful cabin and retreat in the country!
Monroy Architects based in Sierra, Spain endeavoured to create a rustic haven which is indiscriminate in its inhabitants and which welcomes all. The house’s roof is lowered to the floor facing the street, as sign of respect or reverence, much like an archaic bow or salute, in order to recognise that whoever approaches the building is as important as itself. It is a modern welcoming gesture. Well, let’s not keep this gracious home waiting – join us for a tour!
Here we get our first look at the abundant country cabin. The façade is constructed mainly of stone, with glass panel insets on the south side. The framework for the roof was constructed from two types of timber and treated to be weather- and wear proof. The roof itself is tiled with stone slabs, which create a beautiful collage of natural colours and tones.
This house was designed in the hope for it to build relationships with the people who enter it. Often times, modern buildings are intimidating and frightening in their presence and volume, but not his one! The entryway of the property is just below street level, in order to signify that the house is not as important as those who come to it.
Now we can really see the splendour of the house’s environment. Seated in the middle of the country, a beautiful mountain range stretches to the north of the home and must allow for unbelievable scenery every day.
We can also see how the house suites its natural surroundings in colour and character. The materials used in the bulk of building, namely natural stone and wood, is blends into the natural scenery and the indigenous vegetation of the area. It is difficult to imagine a building to fit this scenery better than the one in front of us now.
The estate is enclosed by grid fencing, as to keep out dangerous animals, perhaps, and to section off the property, but as to remain inviting and to not obstruct anyone’s view of the home.
The interior of the home is well-suited to the image of the exterior. Simplicity and humility are continuing themes in the rustic and minimal interior, which has a warm and homey atmosphere, as seen in the living room.
The floor consists, aptly, of timber planks – polished and treated. This allows for the warm and rustic atmosphere without the hassle of intensive maintenance.
The furniture is simple and neutral with two cream-coloured sofas and accompanying lampshades in the same colour. The living room set is completed by the addition of two lounge chairs, a coffee table and a side table in a rich and intense wood. Additional decoration is limited to a few tasteful and rustic accessories strategically placed.
Here we can see the dining room area from the living room. The back wall consists of exposed brick, which adds to the rustic quality of the home. This wall is decorated by a few sentimental elements, which personalises the space whilst keeping to the home’s general themes and character.
The designers were able to do a lot with a small space, including a dining room table with four accompanying chairs, as well as a vintage table to the right to function as sideboard. The inclusion of indoor plants adds to the natural warmth of the house.
Spherical, low-hanging ceiling lamps were placed throughout the entire interior and around the house on the porch at a height duly considered by the architects. The lights were hung low enough to be perceived from all angles, but high enough (well above eye level) as not to cause visual confusion.
Here we can see the south side of the house. This side of façade consists almost completely of glass, stretching over two levels. This allows for direct solar gain in the winter, contributing to passive solar heating. It is supplemented by a 3.6 metre cantilever to protect this this side from overwhelming radiation in the summer. These glass panes are also double-glazed, filled with argon gas. This is a very effective method for temperature regulation and insulation.
We can also see a spacious stone porch wrapping around the house and hosting several pieces of outdoor furniture for dining and relaxing. Entertainment should be easy for any occasion at this home.
Moving out from the porch across the large and family-friendly lawn, we make our way for a close-up of the fence surrounding the property. The rusted metal grid used for the fence is mounted on top of a short stone wall and the ensemble suits the rustic, country image of the house. Nestled in the middle of the three-dimensional metal grid are pot plants with decorative flowers. One can also imagine the fence having the potential for creepers and vines to be planted in these pots to grow on the metal grid with lovely effect.
This lovely, quaint home is an exemplary country residence!