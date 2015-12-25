Everyone's Dream Home in the Country

Today we visit a very special home in Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid. Although this house has many wonderful qualities, it is a modest and down-to-earth home which invites all to appreciate the surroundings and to appreciate the simplicities in life. What you see is what you get. In this case it is a beautiful cabin and retreat in the country!

Monroy Architects based in Sierra, Spain endeavoured to create a rustic haven which is indiscriminate in its inhabitants and which welcomes all. The house’s roof is lowered to the floor facing the street, as sign of respect or reverence, much like an archaic bow or salute, in order to recognise that whoever approaches the building is as important as itself. It is a modern welcoming gesture. Well, let’s not keep this gracious home waiting – join us for a tour!