Home improvement: a family builds a braai room!

We all know how valuable a braai is for a South African family home. It allows you to make the absolute most of the warm summer months, creating a cooking area outdoors!
But what about in winter?
Today, we are going to explore the perfect solution by designers MYBUILDERS. They have improved a family home by adding a braai area to it, which can be used throughout the year!
You'll see just how functional this type of space can be, extending the living area while allowing for a delicious braai throughout the year.
Your mouth will water just looking at it!
In this image, we can see how the home had a bit of property space available, which was how the builders were able to extend the home into a braai room.
While extending a home can be inconvenient for a few months with bashing and building occurring, it's much more budget-friendly and faster than renovating a home.
Have a look at this article for inspiration: Expand your home without spending a cent on an extension.
Here we can see how the builders have planned for the size of the braai room, extending the living area into the garden space. By choosing the same colour for the walls, the room will look like it has been attached to the house all along!
Before we explore the construction further, let's have a little peek at what this space looked like before construction began. It was a simple terrace with a braai built into the side of the home. While it is effective, it wasn't as functional as it could be. With no covering, you couldn't use this space in winter or in the rain!
Building a braai room requires a little bit of planning. You need to think about how you will get rid of smoke from the room and ventilate the space adequately.
Wow!
Here we can see how the braai room is slowly coming together. It extends flawlessly from the original home, with large glass sliding doors on two sides, which allows for a seamless transition between interior and exterior spaces. When the doors are open, fresh air and sunshine can flow through the home.
In winter, the doors can be closed but sunlight can still warm up the space, keeping it nice and cosy.
Don't you think it's the perfect size?
The braai itself has undergone a little make over, with textured stone creating a slightly rustic yet modern look and feel.
The stone works in harmony with the wooden floors, making for a warm and contemporary space.
If you're looking to include a braai in your home, have a look at these tips: 14 braais you'll want this summer.