Home improvement: a family builds a braai room!

We all know how valuable a braai is for a South African family home. It allows you to make the absolute most of the warm summer months, creating a cooking area outdoors!

But what about in winter?

Today, we are going to explore the perfect solution by designers MYBUILDERS. They have improved a family home by adding a braai area to it, which can be used throughout the year!

You'll see just how functional this type of space can be, extending the living area while allowing for a delicious braai throughout the year.

Your mouth will water just looking at it!