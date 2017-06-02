A colourful home you'll want to copy

Today, we are going to visit a 440 square metre home, designed by architects PZ ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA and find out just how gorgeous green architecture can be. And no, today we aren't referring to eco-friendly architecture—the home is literally green!

The pale green facade creates a home that is charming and vibrant, welcoming friends and family into it right from the get go.

It also works in harmony with natural elements including stone, plants and flowers to create a beautiful ambiance from the outside in.

While we often see neutral colours and tones for the exterior facade, today we will see how pale lime green is all the craze! If you're a fan of a bit of colour, you won't look back…