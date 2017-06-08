A charming Johannesburg house

The experts over at Soje Interior, Design And Decor Pty (Ltd) deserve the credit for today’s homify 360° discovery, as they were involved in this project from start to finish – a brand-new house that enjoys a delightful look on the outside, a charming design with its exterior landscaped spaces, and a warm, inviting style when it comes to its interior layouts.
Sounds like this is definitely an example to inspire, right? Let’s take a look…
Thanks to the modern-meets-traditional build of the structure, as well as charming add-ons (i.e. timber shutters framing the windows), the house enjoys a rather striking-yet-charming look on the outside – call it a ‘French build’, if you will.
Of course the exterior spaces are also quite dolled up via expert landscaping, as we’re about to see…
Now isn’t this a lovely little way to lure your guests outside? Café-style tables and chairs, pebble-covered flooring, and picture-perfect garden trimmings to ensure a beautiful backdrop. This is certainly one way of making you forget you’re living in a bustling city.
Of course functionality also plays a big part, like this al fresco dining set located on one of the covered porches. After all, how else can we make prime use of our lovely South African weather?
An elegant style greets us on the inside, especially here in the open-plan layout of the living room, kitchen and dining space – three areas that enjoy their own look, style and colour palette to differentiate them from one another.
Notice the red colours popping out from the dominant neutral palette, another creative way to link up the various spaces.
Let’s explore a bit more…
