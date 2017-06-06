Bathroom on a budget: 6 smart, low cost ideas

The bathroom is supposed to be for relaxing, feeling revitalised and rejuvenated before the day ahead. But, sometimes the bathroom may just look shoddy and outdated, which is where a modern revamp and upgrade comes in. The problem is that a much needed rejuvenation may just be out of your budget, so consider a simple, smart and affordable bathroom refreshment instead. These 6 ideas are perfect for any space, so let's be inspired.