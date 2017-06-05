7 seating ideas for small gardens

The seating area in the garden needs to have comfort, relaxing detail and modernity in mind and these 7 stunning features are creative, colourful and filled with fantasy. So even if your garden is cute and quaint, the homify team have something fascinating and enchanting in mind to add that attractive charm.
Maximise seating for the whole family with this square concrete design, include a fire pit and your home with always be the life of the party.
A similar concept to number 1, but instead of concrete seats, here are cosy wooden benches to enjoy those blissful summer nights with loved ones.
There's nothing more charming and elegant in your rustic garden than a cast iron bench.
Opt for an upgrade on the vintage with this adorable set of table and chairs. Enjoy that afternoon tea as you take in the sun or catch up on your reading in antique fashion.
A small garden probably doesn't have much space for pot plants and blooms so incorporate modern planters into one corner and add a fabulous wooden bench for sleek style.
If you're lucky enough to have a terrific terrace, then consider neutral shades in lighter tones for that always fresh design. Include space for relaxing, socialising and even drinks on the patio.
Easy to find, affordable and absolutely chic… pallet furniture is trendy and tasteful enough for any room in the house and with just some simple tools, sandpaper and a good coat of varnish, they can be the DIY home decor project to suit any space in no time. Need some help with an inspirational fence around your property? Have a look at: 12 smart garden fence ideas for more ideas.