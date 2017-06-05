Your browser is out-of-date.

7 seating ideas for small gardens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Palettenlounge "Lulatsch" (groß), Paletten-Style Paletten-Style Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Wood
The seating area in the garden needs to have comfort, relaxing detail and modernity in mind and these 7 stunning features are creative, colourful and filled with fantasy. So even if your garden is cute and quaint, the homify team have something fascinating and enchanting in mind to add that attractive charm.

1. Square

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Modern Garden
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

Maximise seating for the whole family with this square concrete design, include a fire pit and your home with always be the life of the party.

2. Surrounded by green

Lodge Gregory homify Modern Garden boma,fire pit,fire basket,landscaping,farm living
homify

Lodge Gregory

homify
homify
homify

A similar concept to number 1, but instead of concrete seats, here are cosy wooden benches to enjoy those blissful summer nights with loved ones.

3. Cast iron rusticity

Working with walls Young Landscape Design Studio Modern Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Working with walls

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

There's nothing more charming and elegant in your rustic garden than a cast iron bench.

4. Cute

French House, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Mediterranean style garden
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

French House

SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

Opt for an upgrade on the vintage with this adorable set of table and chairs. Enjoy that afternoon tea as you take in the sun or catch up on your reading in antique fashion.

5. Modern set up

Working with walls Young Landscape Design Studio Modern Garden Aquaponics,small garden ideas,ideas,bench,vegetables,edible garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Working with walls

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

A small garden probably doesn't have much space for pot plants and blooms so incorporate modern planters into one corner and add a fabulous wooden bench for sleek style.

6. Under cover

House Morningside, Principia Design Principia Design Minimalist style garden
Principia Design

House Morningside

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

If you're lucky enough to have a terrific terrace, then consider neutral shades in lighter tones for that always fresh design. Include space for relaxing, socialising and even drinks on the patio.

7. Pallet perfection

Palettenlounge "Lulatsch" (groß), Paletten-Style Paletten-Style Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Wood
Paletten-Style

Paletten-Style
Paletten-Style
Paletten-Style

Easy to find, affordable and absolutely chic… pallet furniture is trendy and tasteful enough for any room in the house and with just some simple tools, sandpaper and a good coat of varnish, they can be the DIY home decor project to suit any space in no time. Need some help with an inspirational fence around your property? Have a look at: 12 smart garden fence ideas for more ideas.

Which of these garden furniture ideas do you like most?

