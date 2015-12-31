Small changes that will transform your home

Sometimes home décor can leave us feeling uninspired, without us being able to put a finger on why. Something just isn't working for the style of the home anymore—is it old? Has it gone out of fashion? Is it looking tired?

Whatever it is, it's bugging you. You can't figure out how to change it without spending tons of money. But you don't have to! Remember that often it's the small details that make the difference—even more so for decorating and furniture.

There are a number of small changes that you can make, which can transform a whole room in your home, without you having to throw any furniture out of the window. These little details can lead to a radical change in your home without you having to bleed your wallet dry.

So we hope that this book of ideas leaves your home looking much more beautiful after you've read it. There is a world of possibilities!