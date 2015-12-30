The easy way to design a closet in your bedroom

When we have a bedroom that is not very big, but we want a place for all of our clothes, we start to look at all of the places that it could possibly go—our imaginations run amok! We want the area to have a closet that really works, a place to get dressed in the bedroom without taking up too much space.

The closet needs to a certain size, where can organise clothes, shoes and other clothing accessories so that they are not all over the bedroom. We need a dressing area that is separate from the bedroom, but this doesn't necessarily mean that it has to have doors separating it.

We need to decide how we can create a functional, dressing area. This article by homify will show you how!