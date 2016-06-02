The Small Yet Smart Family Home

Just when we think we’ve seen it all, homify 360° treats us to yet another surprise in the architectural world. Our latest discovery may be small, yet it packs a powerful punch as an impressive residence. It stands out, it has a clever layout, and it is pure harmony in terms of form and function.

German- based +Moeve Architekten BDA created this small yet stylish structure for their client who required the minimum space for her and her two dogs. No interior doors were a prerequisite, so of course the professionals conjured up a creation that their client could be proud of.

Single-storey houses are becoming increasingly popular due to the simplicity of their construction. Their foundations also don’t need to be as sturdy as multiple volume houses, which means a savings of costs and time.

Let’s discover this new definition of simplicity.