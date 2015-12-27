Change your décor on a shoestring

Ok! So it’s here. Welcome and please enter the homify world!
The tips we present to you today relates to savings. That word sounds so good, doesn't it? We all like to have nice and beautiful things and if we don’t have to spend many rands, even better!
These days, and after the crisis we have been through the last few years now, the economic and political restraints have been overwhelming for many of us. We had to rethink our finances and reconsider important/ necessary purchases vs. superfluous ones, and see what we could do with what we had. On the one hand, because we found ourselves living on less, but also because we feel that the time had come for saving more than ever, we realise that tomorrow is not safe for anyone. As such, we present you some tips for decorating your home economically, since we can save on home décor while giving a new feeling to your home.
From time to time it’s good to give a breath of fresh air to the house, move on to a new phase or stage of life. Let’s see how we can give a home all the glitz and glamour it deserves…
Some elements in our house are just passers-by, including decorative accessories, such as carpets, cushions, curtains or flowers. When we move these mobile elements around, it is easier and much cheaper to slightly change the décor. So we take a risk and look at different parts and how to switch it up… playing with colours and textures.
In this room we can see a beautifully arranged ensemble with various decorative elements, lots of colour, different patterns and textures which you would not even think would suit with each other, but worked very well here. It’s all about attitude and very tasteful!
The second tip we present to you is really easy!
Why keep the same arrangement of furniture and the same meticulous decorations for nearly a lifetime? Was that a promise or vote of confidence to the house? None of you think so, do you? So let’s roll up our sleeves.
Life is about change and sometimes it starts right inside of our house, as an inner cleansing. What does it cost? NOTHING! Just your patients and your own strength, oh and maybe a Saturday afternoon. Nothing more is necessary, and you have the promise of having a house with fresh air.
So let’s push the sofa, the table, the chairs, the sideboard, the TV, remove the carpet, let it all get some air and try new angles and places in the room. The surprise may be complete and you may even find that your home was ultimately more spacious than you thought, but it can also allow a lot more light and openness in the room.
With a change of furniture, the environment and all the decoration of the house will be without any doubt – different! Take a shot!
The lighting is quite important within a house, so much so that it is a fundamental matter of making things either more or less beautiful. When we talk about changing the lighting, we refer to artificial light, since we cannot change nature. We can, however, take advantage of it and create greater openness in the future.
Artificial light must resonate from various points in the house. For example, the ceiling lighting: you must have the main light, strong, illuminating the entire area. Then look for a secondary light, another source from the ground, by means of a floor lamp or table lamp, to support a peaceful atmosphere.
A good light changes the environment and sometimes it’s just a matter of changing the lamps.
There are ways to reuse your old furniture and by giving it a new look, a classic piece can get a new look that is trendy and modern, adapted to the colours of your home and style. The advantage is that you reuse material instead of discarding it and you save a lot of money.
If you think there’s no way to venture into any reinterpretation of an old piece of furniture, there are many workshops that can do this for you, as is the case of Catraia in São João da Madeira.
Sometimes it’s just a matter of strokes! A bucket of paint is an inexpensive item and it promises to give overwhelming results in restoring decoration. There are plenty chromatic palettes, neutral colours or brighter, but you should look for one you like most and which falls more in the setting of your home.
Simply be a painter in your spare time, with the promise of a new and attractive space. Not least because the colour you already must have grown weary already… let’s do it!
Like everything in our house, the little details depict a little about our personality. As time passes, we accumulate decorations very quickly – such as vases, towels, frames and different types of objects. But we must take some care, since the atmosphere can quickly turn out to be ‘polluted’. This is when the décor ceases to be light and beautiful, and becomes a jumble of nonsense and too much information.
As parting advice and as a final tip, these unnecessary decorations or objects that no longer have utility should be thrown out. It is true that there will always be a heavy heart and that sentimental feeling. But it is best to just forget this. Sometimes letting go of these items is like a release, the closing of a cycle, giving opportunity to new things. What you no longer want, you can donate to a charity organisation or directly to someone in need. At the end you will see that your home is with you and there will be an air of relief. Try it, it’s like therapy.
For more budget furnishing inspiration, you might like to check out: 7 Ways To Save Money Furnishing A Living Room.